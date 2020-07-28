Tom Cotton, the Arkansas senator, introduced a bill last week to prohibit federal funds from being used to teach the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which looks at the legacy of slavery in the US, in elementary and secondary schools.

The bill notes that “an activist movement is now gaining momentum to deny or obfuscate [the history of America’s founding] by claiming that America was not founded on the ideals of the Declaration but rather on slavery and oppression.” Cotton later asserted in an interview that “the founding fathers said [slavery]... was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as [Abraham] Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction”.

So while the founding fathers said the union was “built” on slavery, according to Cotton, he is against the 1619 Project’s position that America was founded on “slavery and oppression”. One could get into the semantic differences between a country “built” on slavery and “founded” on it. But the crux of Cotton’s dispute is that he wants America depicted in a blindingly positive light. This points to a larger issue: conservative resistance to teaching any version of history that upends the myth of American exceptionalism. The power imbalance that has historically censored opposing versions of this mythological America is the real “cancel culture”.