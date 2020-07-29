    DoJ unlawful AG as campaign stooge thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am |

    Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?

    Foreign assistance ok sometimes?

    https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20

    "I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"

    https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20

     

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am

    No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am

    The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm

    Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm

    Thanks for the correction.

    It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm

    Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm

    oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...

    of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm

    They seem to be heading out of Portland 

    Gassing mom

    Breaking a Navy vet's  hand 

    Strong video images

    Better than a show trial


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm

    Latest Comments

    more