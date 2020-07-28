Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.
