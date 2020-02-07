Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).
No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.
On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.
Trump kills everything he touches.
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
By Steve Freiss @ Newsweek.com, July 27
Squad member Rashida Tlaib is in the midst of a tough primary race to retain her House seat in Michigan 13th congressional district, running against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, a long-time fixture on the local Democratic Party scene. Voting on August 4 in the heavily Democratic area all but ensures the primary winner will represent the district on Capitol Hill next year.
Very interesting. Indian immigrant engineer at Cisco sues company alleging that two Indian-American managers denied him advancement because he was from low-caste Dalit backgroundhttps://t.co/VXU9kZse5x pic.twitter.com/bVMYTbnzhN— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2020
To ..fascism..?? "Walmart said it has banned a couple from its stores after they were seen on video wearing face coverings with swastikas as they shopped at one of its Minnesota locations.
Saturday, the same day Minnesota started requiring its citizens to wear masks in all indoir businesses, a Walmart customer captured video footage of a man and woman wearing face coverings emblazoned with the Nazi symbol at a store in Marshall, southwest of Minneapolis."
A majority of Americans are currently willing to eat at a restaurant (54%), stay in a hotel (51%), go to work (78%), go grocery shopping (94%), get a haircut (67%), attend church (51%), and go to a shopping mall (51%), per latest @ABC News/Ipsos poll.— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 27, 2020
https://t.co/0X7rfyrZ49
This is one of the best, most informative, most comprehensive, and most authoritative articles I've read on #coronavirus. Good work @UCSFHospitals! Please spread widely. https://t.co/UwVpjmlOyB— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) July 26, 2020
Comments
Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm
Blasts from the past
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21
Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm
The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm
The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm
Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm
I know your wish for the Fourth of July.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm
An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm
It is mind boggling that these folks willingly walked into a human culture plate filled with COVID.
Edit to add:
Keeping my hopes up for his Mount Rushmore gathering. There is the added chance of a fireworks mishap.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:27pm
I am ambivalent, as the wildfire will actually be burning Lakota property....that said, it would be profoundly satifsfying to see his hair singed off (it is a walking fire hazard on its own...).
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:20pm
I don't traffic in the hope for other people to die because it encourages reciprocal expectations in regards to my life.
When hoping for someone to stop doing bad and/or stupid acts, there is a whole world of possibilities that would be just as or even more effective than them simply giving up the Ghost.
The atavistic satisfaction in other peoples' suffering is tasty but does not, by itself, amount to more than a party with loud music, poorly remembered the morning after.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:17pm
I go to other people's funerals so they'll come to mine.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:20pm
There it is.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:24pm
And without peradventure, yours is certainly the more Christian posture (Buddhist, too, I guess.)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:06pm
Kimberly Guilfoyle is Poz....(Can a person die from too much schadenfreude? Asking for a friend....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:01pm
Wanna know who else is chortling to the point of medical risk? Gavin Newsome....(spoiler, ex husband....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:04pm
But people who come in proximity to Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are still tested for the coronavirus.
When Trump said that "testing is overrated" he prolly wasn't referencing the high number of false negatives...
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:09pm
This might be a good time to remind ourselves that 80% of transmission is within one household from an initial infected person....
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:11pm
Trump broadcasts a culture war at his Mt Rushmore rally, obviously this is not a desperate rehash of his racist 2016 campaign, it is something caused by Leftists. He is not trying to broaden his base. The Left is why he is being so racist. It cannot be that he is simply a racist piece of fecal material.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:51am
Well, Thank you Jesus!
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-positive
by jollyroger on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:34am
The "Trump Bump"...
Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/tulsa-trump-rally-500-new-covid-cases...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:14pm
I figure Gohmert should be on your instant karma list.
by moat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:33pm
Hermann Cain official tweet, 7/27: "We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong."
"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it." link
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
What if he gets "fed up" with the oxygen "treatments" ? Do they pull the plug?
by NCD on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:53pm