Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Sept. 27 debut, just in time for the election!
Watch the trailer for #TheComeyRule, Hollywood's first drama about the Trump administration.
Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Jeff Daniels as James Comey.
Read V.F.'s inside story of the making of the series Trump is going to hate: https://t.co/HvMCGLDS2i pic.twitter.com/CbKiqmEqVU
(what a surprise NOT)
By Chris McGreal in Porltand, OR for TheGuardian.com, July 29
Oregon’s governor says local police will guard the courthouse as the president says the pullout will not begin until the city is secure
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) July 30, 2020
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Full @JoeBiden response calling for "arsonists and anarchists" to be prosecuted for the violence/destruction occurring at some protests. Says Trump is "stoking division and chaos" because "his campaign is failing and he is looking for a political lifeline." pic.twitter.com/D3ScPq1Y9x— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 28, 2020
Trump turns the Winnebago around to go back to North Carolina. Hard to say what will be there when he arrives.
This may be the hottest summer in history. Americans have to stay distanced. Nearly 30 million are unemployed. There’s a child hunger crisis. A looming eviction crisis. And now, with the GOP cutting back consumer protections, a wave of power shut-offs. https://t.co/mSnPbEG9Dw— Eric Klinenberg (@EricKlinenberg) July 28, 2020
Not much surprises me anymore but this glimpse of a way of life in Hong Kong shocked me to tears. Hong Kong is a very rich place. There's no excuse ....
A new Hong Kong ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls could complicate life for the many people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals https://t.co/opKMajD315 pic.twitter.com/VYvFud2MS4
Coronavirus-Linked Hunger Tied To 10,000 Child Deaths Each Month https://t.co/DwyYq7QvrJ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2020
No drama. There's a pandemic going on and some countries take that seriously, imagine that. Organisers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban
Australian police detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Sdq0ekJl38 pic.twitter.com/jG4CNX9bEN
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
A repost of what I put earlier on the story on the old "Protest Reporting" thread, because it scrolled away.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:26am
Meanwhile, in other Washington State news, there's a pandemic going on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:28am
Go home, this is no time for war gaming (Waiting until dark yet, what's that all about, so it's more like a video game or the mob with torches after Frankenstein's monster? Sorry you can't go to raves, this is not a good substitute)
This speech still works: Go home. Vote. Learn the proper ways to protest.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:37am
I still think she'd be a good VP candidate - She feels totally comfortable in her skin (which Harris doesnt feel to me), she's a walking Sister Souljah reminder of where things need to be and whats going too far, that "I'm a mother" Is a more downhome feel for family than the more glamorous Obamas (think "non-elites"), she just seems totally relatable, plus perhaps she helps regain some of that Southern demographic we've written off since 2000.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:44am