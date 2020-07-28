Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Comments
more here including link to NYTimes' piece, note several comments, not just one
Edit to add: I especially liked Jake Tapper's tweet about how she wanted urine samples from them all
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:06pm
Why do all the hucksters, the Bagwhans, the cultists the kooks come here to fleece Americans?
Or just do it online from Macedonia or Nigeria. We are a country replete with idiots, suckers and nutcases.
by NCD on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:29pm
Madonna is applicable to your rant, unfortunately:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:50am
Ma-who?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:59am
Rick Wilson knew all the Trumpies were going to all hop on the bandwagon of the meme, he said so in a tweet I posted somewhere else, he said it like he had gotten inside info. He didn't say he knew why but it was sort of implied it's just this, crazy last chance thinking, to absolve from blame:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:26am
But *which* alien sperm?
http://www.sci-news.com/astronomy/communicating-extraterrestrial-civiliz...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:58am
Founding Fathers coulda helped them - if ONLY they were open to Reason
http://m.nautil.us/blog/the-dr-strange-of-the-american-revolution
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:38am
Jared or somebody musta yelled that they all gotta quit this shit pronto and Trump obediently tweeted this 3 hrs. ago, the new narrative is he's been promoting real scientific research fuhever, like the real stuff:
(he can't only beat Anthony Fauci at ratings, he IS the new Anthony Fauci? )
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:48pm
Operators standing by? He's Jerry Lewis doing a Muscular Dystrophy telethon... by himself.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 9:57pm