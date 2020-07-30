Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Comments
just below the above headline story on the NYTimes.com home page:
The Economy Is in Record Decline, but Not for the Tech Giants
Even though the tech industry’s four biggest companies were stung by a slowdown in spending, they reported a combined $28 billion in profits on Thursday.
Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Amazon reported a combined $28 billion in profits on Thursday.
By Daisuke Wakabayashi, Karen Weise, Jack Nicas and Mike Isaac, July 30, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:03am