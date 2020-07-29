Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?
Foreign assistance ok sometimes?
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20
"I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Sept. 27 debut, just in time for the election!
Watch the trailer for #TheComeyRule, Hollywood's first drama about the Trump administration.
Brendan Gleeson as Trump. Jeff Daniels as James Comey.
Read V.F.'s inside story of the making of the series Trump is going to hate: https://t.co/HvMCGLDS2i pic.twitter.com/CbKiqmEqVU
(what a surprise NOT)
By Chris McGreal in Porltand, OR for TheGuardian.com, July 29
Oregon’s governor says local police will guard the courthouse as the president says the pullout will not begin until the city is secure
To feed the 2.5 million pilgrims who visit Saudi Arabia during a typical hajj, the country imports more than 3 million animals. But this year, COVID-19 put the hajj on hold for many and has also led to border closures with other countries.https://t.co/ShjRIj2yOC— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) July 30, 2020
NEW — The Gang of Eight is engaged in an extremely rare, bitter partisan fight over how much info to share with the public about election interference. The in-fighting is already having collateral damage.— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 29, 2020
Exclusive details, w/ @NatashaBertrand https://t.co/38NRuc7sw1
By Kate Taylor @ BusinessInsider.com, 11 hrs. ago
Stella Immanuel, a Houston pediatrician and spiritual leader of Fire Power Ministries ... believes dangerous gynecological conditions are the residue of sexual intercourse with demons...She maintains that alien DNA is a component of some therapeutic drugs and that government scientists are developing a vaccine to prevent religious faith.
You can find these and other teachings of hers on YouTube.- you can find Immanuel on President Trump’s Twitter feed, where she testifies to the power of hydroxychloroquine...
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am
The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm
Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks for the correction.
It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm
Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm
oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...
of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm
Which is why I'm able to retire at 62. Suddenly I'm happy that, "only old people bother to vote in those."
Okay boomer!
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:07pm
They seem to be heading out of Portland
Gassing mom
Breaking a Navy vet's hand
Strong video images
Better than a show trial
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm
GWTW like Epstein's cameras
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:54am
More Ghislaine
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f238bd6c5b656e9b099a174
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:57am
Pompeo stooge under oath
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/politics/pompeo-senate-foreign-relations-hearing/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:30am