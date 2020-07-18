Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
These Are the Changes Community Leaders Say They Need
By Josiah Bates @ Time.com, July 27
[....] Pastor Price and community activists in cities across America that are currently facing high levels of gun violence say the issue has been ignored — and stigmatized — for too long. Buoyed by the groundswell of support for some high-profile victims of police violence, and for larger societal reforms, they say now is the time for action.
“This should be a wake-up call. We’ve been pressing the snooze button on this issue for too long and we’re at the point where we can’t press it anymore,” Pastor Price says. “We should have a handle on this by now.”
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm
seems rather confident that things are going well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm
etc.....
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm
they are passing around exciting gossip:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 10:48pm
how to further drive him nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:57pm
This makes me think of how overall, the big difference between these guys and most Dem political operatives is how they give off confidence that just can't be ruffled. And humor, a sense of humor that goes with that, wicked but at the same time, laid back. Where the enemy is a weak loser to be ridiculed, always. Very little "outrage". About the only Dem operative I can think of of the top of my head that is like them is James Carville. But even he does the "outraged" thing once in a while.
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:13pm
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38pm