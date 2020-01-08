Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm
Comments
A repost of what I put earlier on the story on the old "Protest Reporting" thread, because it scrolled away.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:26am
Meanwhile, in other Washington State news, there's a pandemic going on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:28am
Go home, this is no time for war gaming (Waiting until dark yet, what's that all about, so it's more like a video game or the mob with torches after Frankenstein's monster? Sorry you can't go to raves, this is not a good substitute)
This speech still works: Go home. Vote. Learn the proper ways to protest.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:37am
I still think she'd be a good VP candidate - She feels totally comfortable in her skin (which Harris doesnt feel to me), she's a walking Sister Souljah reminder of where things need to be and whats going too far, that "I'm a mother" Is a more downhome feel for family than the more glamorous Obamas (think "non-elites"), she just seems totally relatable, plus perhaps she helps regain some of that Southern demographic we've written off since 2000.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:18am
preview for local NBC news tonite, doesn't sound peaceful:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:40am