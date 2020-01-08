Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
Comments
article made her sound just fine-i.e., great no problemo-but then I see this rut-roh from a Politico reporter:
Not that I myself would care. But it will cause a lot of distracting ruckus, will it not?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:41pm
Oh Jesus, she's Congresswoman of Hollywood and Venice Beach, half the flakes in the world. She wasn't *in* Scientology - she praised LRon in 2 building dedication ceremonies 10 years ago. How come Tulsi's weird Indian cult wasn't a bigger thing? And what about all those weird religions that protest against wearing masks during time of plagues?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:04pm
Well, FWIW, I see that it changed Kos' mind:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:18pm
What a stupid fuck. After all the atrocities, this Is Kos's huge diaqualifier? I mean, fine, be concerned, but 2 rather anodyne political speeches to a rather pushy constituent group? This wasn't defunding healthcare or calling for federal troops in our cities or praising the guy who imprisons a million Muslims in west China, or even having a disturbing pastor - it was, "hey guys, congrats on your new building" to a largely failed/mocked science-fiction cult - not even the more interesting question if who assisted with their tax-exempt status and who helped bury their many scandles.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:33pm
You like arguing with the craziness of the generic American voter, don't you?
Edit to add: it's the would you have a beer with the guy or gal test, we're talking whole populace now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:37pm
and actually, it's the temporary distraction of the "gotcha" that derails campaign's, not the actual supposed faux pas that changes the voters mind but the stuff that doesn't get talked about while the brouhaha is going on. Think blackface in high school times 10.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:41pm
Yeah, the gotcha that sticks - Mitt Romney's dog on the roof with Gail Collins repeating it every column. Important stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
No, this Is the media class and policy wonks. The generic voter Is fine with demon semen and celebrity hijinx. And nobody's having a beer with the VP.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:43pm
And Tom is getting a headache. To me, that is not a good sign:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27pm
I dont understand Rice in the mix. Bass Is interesting to me Re years of Boeing in-the-trenches mechanics for a large státě, avoiding controversy and grandstanding. Harris doesnt particularly impress me for some reason, tho fine as a Senator. But frankly, besides Gore And LBJ, all VPs are boring as shit, including sleepy Joe.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:39pm
I think the V.P. choice is just a tool to add to the general excitement of a campaign at the right moment. If done well, with demographics that aren't so excited about the main candidate. So picking someone that does not add charm but temporarily detracts for whatever reason, defeats that important usage.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:45pm
But she'll be forgitten by Tuesday. This isnt a comment about Farrakhan or Palestinians or a Hillary they're trying to hate. Its just a biring pandemic-fed election cycle with no rallies - they have to write something. If anything Its be better to have a more memorable scandal for voter recognition. How useless was Tim Kaine?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:50pm
I think Kos has a decent pulse reader that a national discussion of multi-culti rainbow L.A. tolerance for loony cults is not what you want right now, not with movements like this going on and popular with swing voters in swing states fed up with the woke cancelling everything and everyone for saying this or that, protesting during an economic and health emergency and throw in rising crime. Two family members sent me this, so angry at "Democrats" that they find this of great interest, 350K Facebook members and growing,thinking of voting for GOP and Trump because they can't stand what the Dem conversation is any more. Telling the pollster that black lives matter because Geo Floyd was snuffed on video by a cop is not the same as supporting whats been going on since.
Come to think on it more, no-nonsense tough prosecutor Kamala would be a much better choice as unlikeable Karen-y as she can be at times.
Someone who is defensive about being tolerant to a cult is similar to the Al Gore Buddhist temple thing. It reads: lefty radical hiding true leftiness.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:10am
Mwow, that's some heavy smootbh propaganda. I wonder what percent Is real. And they've got that church confessional thing down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:34am
i think it's very real, I was not aware until link was sent to me as if I would find it appealing. I have a boomer brother and a Gen X brother extremely angry the moment all the protesting started. Not to mention the looting and rioting, the third brother got angry on that, too--then there was the reminder of Oceankat's anedotal of his parents in Florida.
Why don't you think there's a silent majority out there that thinks just like Keisha Lance Bottoms about all of this? Very angry at all the young lefties given leeway to basically take over the culture while everyone else is really suffering staying home and losing income or having to work at essential jobs? Giving up life while protesters are allowed to run rampant while their parents pay the rent/mortgage?
The one brother has a house in Santa Monica but is registered to vote in Florida. He has long disparaged the government of Santa Monica as "the People's Republic", he is registered to vote in Florida because of the taxes. When I accused him he said "I am not a Republican!" But he is very angry what's going on with all the protests during a pandemic. The other one is stuck in Milwaukee city proper with a doubling crime rate, ready to committ suicide when he discovered how lefty many Dems there were. It is grass roots and it is suburban and they are angry at leftists being allowed to police the whole culture. Much angrier than at Trump, because though they dislike Trump they don't think he accomplishes much in the craziness front, the other GOP see to that, they say "it's not the stupid rhetoric, it's the results." They just want the Trump economy back.
Remember, it's the surburban vote this all rides on. Uncle Joe they're fine with unless he gets too lax about lefties.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:53am
so many in my geographical area too, in the same mindset, now that I think on it...fairly liberal NJ financial guy on twitter, interested in art, so I followed him, so angry at the mob actions going on that he's become pro-gun rights says the protesting nuts have ruined his favorite city where he grew up. And oy are New York City people of all stripes fed up with De Blasio phony pay-to-play liberalism and pandering to this that and the other group,.supporting protesters one day out there painting BLM murals on the street and the next day supporting the police union and probably Christian Scientists too. Not a single genuine thing about him, all pandering all the time to whoever he is with at the moment. Everyone who can moving to the burbs and leave the poor minorities to have the city and Brooklyn liberal kids can protest it to death if they want, see if they care....without a tax base it becomes: Milwaukee. Dems are not seen to have any answers, don't you see? Just phony pandering to radical dreams. Right now it's like Bernie bros and not Bernie won the primary. And clue: AOC does not have mass support across the country, fairly or unfairly, she and her squad are disliked as socialists who think money grows on trees.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:15am
Feel in my gut since protesting started that to have downticket coat tails, Biden has to do a Sister Souljah moment. Which is perfectly capable of doing I have seen him do it in the past. Too many people who are swing types and will decide where things go are afraid lefty radicals are being given run of the country. (Don't forget like everyone else they have been stuck at home in isolation from their workplace interactions, so there's the bubble effect.)
So a V.P. that gives pleasant speeches to Christian Scientist kooks would not be a reassuring commercial to see over and over (even tho her record of being willing to work across the aisle is great, it's the image that matters in presidential elections.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:30am
Therell be worse
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:47am
That's a distortion of what she actually said on the video.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:55am
-then there was the reminder of Oceankat's anedotal of his parents in Florida.
There's that, I think there's more fear out there when people see riots and looting on the tv news then many liberals think. I think we're pretty much in agreement on that. But I watched and read several of the posts from people on the site and they don't seem at all worried about Covid 19. My parents and the whole retirement village locked down hard. Social distancing, masks, staying home which was extremely hard for my parents. And my parents blame Trump for a failed response to the virus. Many of the posts on the walk away site put out all the right wing talking points on the virus. Freedom and hydroxychloloquine etc.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:46am