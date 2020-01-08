Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm
Comments
U.S. Attorney, Oregon:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:50am
Report of some very brave smart black girls at Thursday night protests vs. the midnight agents provocateurs
In Portland, some Black activists frustrated with white protesters
By Deborah Bloom @ Reuters.com, July 31
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04am
he says it's still about the Portland police,less about the Feds
And I think if nightclubs and bars were open, half of them would be there instead. But there's nowhere else to go for the white kids so party time at the protests is good, doesn't cost anything, got no job right now so there's no extra money for that if you could...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:18am