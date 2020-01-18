Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
In 2019 the U.S. was ranked as the country best prepared for a pandemic.
Cain commented on a July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore, tweeting: "Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!"
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:32pm
This?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:50pm
Or that?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:54pm
Imagine being dressed like this
(hattip CVille)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2011445048902859&id=10000112...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:02pm
Will this get you cancelled?
https://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-ric...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:05pm
good question! one I am not going to answer unless that's the work of a major artist that I know something about, heh. Meanwhile over in foodie world, there's some major cancelling going on over costumes. Earlier I saw some quip which suggested that-didn't look into it, tho. And now I see this:
Reminds me of how my mentally disabled brother just adores the Cinco de Mayo party they have for employees at his Goodwill job every year. They put on sombreros and blankets over their shoulders, eat tacos, get their picture taken. Guess he and his co-workers need some sensitivity edjumaction, they got white privilege problems, they don't know from people calling them names, making fun of them nor getting beat up by bullies on the bus, no not they...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:22pm
Fellow staffers said Rapoport should resign. Ethnic minorities working at the publication complain about treatment and compensation. Why is the resignation a big surprise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:22pm
And people say blacks, the left, and white supremacists can't find common ground. They all agree that Cinco de Mayo shouldn't be celebrated by whites.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:07am
competing tribes here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:41pm
Here's J.K. Rowling's essay the Vanity Fair article is commenting on. I agree with Rowling.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:34pm
Complex rules! One can only conclude that everyone needs a full semester course in gender terminology if we are ever to get along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:54pm
She says it all, commenting on checking out why "Kevin James" is trending on Twitter. People have to feel guilty about liking stuff if it doesn't follow the political correctness of the day/minute:
P.S. Also, she can't help it her parents named her Karen either
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:45pm
There are cult behavior commonalities with Trump cult:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:01pm
Cross link to Sean Ono Lennon noticing canceling of Penny Lane in England by mistake, Cultural Revolution II warriors as stupid sometimes as Mao's Cultural Revolution I.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:19pm
Spike Lee sometimes has a hard time figuring out who to cancel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:29pm
That's one way of putting it, I guess, but lots of them seem to be getting off on it. Not sure when "consummated" happens.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:42pm
Re "getting off on it". Just ran across this video clip of same meme by serendipity, someone I follow retweeting another tweet by this guy, never heard of him, is a comedian, but this clip serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 8:58pm
This Psychology Today article titled "The Apocalytic Cult of Cancel Culture" takes us right back to the question posed by Antonio Garcia-Martinez at the start of my Part I Cancel Culture thread IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:53pm
Since when has Cancel Culture stacked the judiciary, dictated a faith test fór acceptable candidates, shamed people for going into a medical facility or killed them for treating patients? Look at millions denied contraception because it might be linked to abortions (along with historical "immoral behavior")? Or dictating the actual content of grade school and high school textbooks? Total false equivalence. Jerry Falwell must be thrilled.
(wondering how much of Sub-Saharan Africa's inability to control population to escaped poverty can be tied to the Hyde Act?)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:24pm
Pretty damn good comment about big picture results:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:09pm
That would be great because he is against it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 1:22am
Meanwhile Sudan et al fight crazy repressive Laws, not just woke inconvenience
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/jul/16/thank-you-our...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/16/2020 - 2:54am
er...no words...
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 12:35am
Ellen's had enough of this cancel culture shit, why not just cancel herself?
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:31am