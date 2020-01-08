Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: Police discovered explosives, smoke bombs and other weapons in a van parked at the weekend protests in Seattle that saw violent clashes between police and protesters. https://t.co/2H4FI6HivF— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 30, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
A repost of what I put earlier on the story on the old "Protest Reporting" thread, because it scrolled away.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:26am
Meanwhile, in other Washington State news, there's a pandemic going on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:28am
Go home, this is no time for war gaming (Waiting until dark yet, what's that all about, so it's more like a video game or the mob with torches after Frankenstein's monster? Sorry you can't go to raves, this is not a good substitute)
This speech still works: Go home. Vote. Learn the proper ways to protest.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:37am
I still think she'd be a good VP candidate - She feels totally comfortable in her skin (which Harris doesnt feel to me), she's a walking Sister Souljah reminder of where things need to be and whats going too far, that "I'm a mother" Is a more downhome feel for family than the more glamorous Obamas (think "non-elites"), she just seems totally relatable, plus perhaps she helps regain some of that Southern demographic we've written off since 2000.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:18am
preview for local NBC news tonite, doesn't sound peaceful:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:40am
how some of your average Seattle citizens react to continual perpetual protest: replies to a local blog (West Seattle Blog News 24/7) reporting objectively on a peaceful July 30 protest with photos
181 Replies to "PROTEST: Nighttime marchers back in West Seattle, this time in county executive's neighborhood"
More than several shouts of "moving out can't take this anymore"
No one, even those supportive, seems too inspired or enthused by whatever is being protested
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:53pm