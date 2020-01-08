Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
We obtained long-secret NYPD disciplinary records and created this searchable database of more than 12,000 complaints—including 7,636 allegations of use of force—filed against NYC police officers by the public.https://t.co/LixEevDysQ— ProPublica (@propublica) July 27, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
A longtime LAPD SWAT sergeant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the unit is controlled by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and call members who attempt de-escalation "cowards" (via @LAcrimes): https://t.co/Zx8TIAcJZm— Kevin Rector (@kevrector) July 29, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:54pm
NYPD issues statement after viral video shows officers pulling protester into unmarked van
from the above
this was an interesting sidelight to the video going viral, it seems Chris Hayes does not avail himself of network news resources before tweeting about videos on the internet
The NYPD tweeted on it as well.
This is a NYC Councilwoman about the arrested woman:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 3:24am
Protesters feeding the homeless, saving kittens, praying for peace. I'm sure that "transgender woman" was a critical piece to the story (except means she can fight like a dude).
The initial descriptions makes it seem like an unmarked vehicle at night pulls up to a sidewalk, bags a walkerby into the back seat with muffled sound, shades of Argentina '75. Hard to imagine all police work gets done in well-marked cars so criminals can easily tell when to stop and move to a new location.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 3:41am
The video was alarming. But on second thought after reading the whole story, there was the whole reminder that all detectives wear plainclothes and Dick Tracy was once considered a heeero.
Then I remembered a personal incident it was like 1987 (crack epidemic still quite the thing, pre cell phone days) I was driving north on I-87 at like 1 am and I had a flat tire right under the George Washington Bridge. That was quite scary and lonesome territory under an overpass and next to a very steep hill strewn with weeds and litter and bigger trash. I didn't know what I was going to do. Suddenly I see three guys coming down the hill from Riverside Drive, towards me, my heart started pounding, I thought oh shit my life is over. When they got close I saw they had gold shields on chains around their neck. They were detectives on a stake out and they helped me change the tire because they were on a stake out and they just wanted me the fuck out of there! Hah. NYPD regulars are probably not allowed to help anyone that way. Detectives everywhere do have more flexibility on what they can do, it's just a reality. Can they be nasty? Well yeah, that too has been shown on the teevee shows forever...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:36am
Even feed the homeless? Save kittens?
The Feds wouldn't even let local police know they were there - total violation of Constitution.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:26pm