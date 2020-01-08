We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)
U.S. Attorney, Oregon:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:50am
Report of some very brave smart black girls at Thursday night protests vs. the midnight agents provocateurs
In Portland, some Black activists frustrated with white protesters
By Deborah Bloom @ Reuters.com, July 31
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04am
Yeah, the whites are taking everything they didnt learn from Occuoy Wall Street and doubling down. Like i want to see smartasses dancing in the street And acting obnoxious towards cops just like u want to see cops firing teargas and rubber bullets. Bring on the people with a message - no more cops pulling arrogant *unnecessary* violence and smug displaye of superiority, especially towards minorities, even towards mere suspects. Real criminal? Také em down. But still with as much humanity allowed.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:35am
he says it's still about the Portland police,less about the Feds
And I think if nightclubs and bars were open, half of them would be there instead. But there's nowhere else to go for the white kids so party time at the protests is good, doesn't cost anything, got no job right now so there's no extra money for that if you could...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:18am
Pretty sure "Dance Dance Revolution" was just a song.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:37am
For those who don't know her: Alice from Queens is a fairly sarcastic commentator followed by a lot of elitist cognescenti.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:46am
basically foretold here in 1976:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:59am
Femicide protest coopted
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:56am
Who among us has not been disappointed by The Moms? A rite of adolescence, now enjoyable as a permanent childhood in a Theater of the Absurd near you.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:29am
found the Police Chief's twitter feed, looks black to me in the photo but what do I know from skin color signification.
Anyhow, he tweeted this on the 26th as regards certain people agitating for more destruction like the burning of the youth center:
and on the 29th he tweeted this as regards the governor, probably referring to her trying to get Pence to call back the goons:
and then he tweeted this 17 hrs. ago
which the Portland Police account retweeted.
Meanwhile, looking at the P.D. feed, I see they would like public assistance working on these homicides which have nothing to do with the protests
and they posted this press release concerning the two people they arrested in the wee hours of July 30 next to the courthouse, which includes pictures of weapons they picked up in the park
Now explain to me again: what exactly are the continued protests in Portland protesting? Peaceful protest is certainly legal and first amendment right and all that, but what is it about? Systemic racism, inequality, or something vague like that? Why not protest the Trump administration's handling of coronavirus which is actually killing many black lives. Huh? And if you don't want your police, you could send them here, they seem mighty fine to this New Yorker.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:53am
Oh i get it - treat the rest of the cities like farm clubs - sooner or later the real talent ends up with the Yankees. BLM like MLB (might wanna work on that "Bronx Bomber" slogan.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 7:18am
The Reuter's article indicates two different protests. One protest is peaceful, as night falls, violent provocateurs take over.
The article notes that that protests are about issues with the Portland police.
The thread reports on murders, are those murders connected to the peaceful protests?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 10:03am
First line repeats what I have pointed out many times as well as here, as if it should be news to me.
Second line is what I am asking about since I believe it has not been clear. Protests were no longer well attended mainly the violent provocateur types left until Feds came. So now that Feds are gone, what are the crowds protesting.
Third line-I mention they are not connected to the protests.I share as evidence of what the Portland police are busy with and that they do seem to be very much concerned about black lives lost.
And yes, the Chief is black
Does seem to me if continued protests are about Portland police not caring about black lives, they don't make any sense at all.
And does seem to me that the longtime target of the Portland Federal court building has very little to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.
And that ragtag band of general left protestors protesting all kinds of things in a city run by liberals is counterproductive especially in a election year. Basically gives the rest of the country the idea that liberals can't run a government that satisfies its citizens. Same messages sent from Chicago, Seattle and earlier Atlanta and Minneapolis protests: we are not happy with our liberal local governments that includes blacks in high office.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 1:17pm
The protests do not have to make sense to you. It is not about you.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/calm-returns-to-portland-as-federal-agents-withdraw/2020/07/31/3606b35a-d364-11ea-9038-af089b63ac21_story.html?hpid=hp_politics-right-4-0_politics-latest-feed-magic1%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:02pm
I am not talking about me. Since they are occurring shortly before an election that is crucial to the future of the country, protests should make sense to voters nationwide and I don't mean the liberal base, either. That means getting media coverage that is positive. That takes skill, the kind Keisha Lance Bottoms was offering to have civil rights pros teach protestors in Atlanta.
Quote from your article says it all
the time was right to just focus on having fun.
So they don't have any issues with the Portland P.D. after all? Then what were the protests about before the Feds came to try to stop the constant attacks on the Federal Courthouse? Just chaos is the message, party in the streets for "rights" while a pandemic is going on and people don't know what they are going to get basic living expenses next week? Defund police while a gun crime wave is going on across the country? Hijack the DNC's message, take away their dominance? "Fuck Joe Biden"?
You are blinded by the romance of it all, meantime take a look at what fellow Seattle citizens have to say at the link above.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:30pm
Hey, another Cyndi Lauper reboot
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:19pm
Yeah I think at this point even people who initially very supportive of BLM are saying gosh I wish I had the time and finances to party on the streets against police brutality in general but I gotta worry about where the frigging rent is going to come from while I am staying home doing oversight of remote education of my kids...actually I haven't seen a single police officer in a month, come to think of it...they sorta disappeared...and what about the memorial service for Auntie Do who died of Covid in April...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:38pm
That quote was from one person,
Trump sending in goons to intimidate protestors is a boon for Biden
Adds to the image of his behavior at Lafayette Square where clouds were cleared so Trump could hold up a Bible up side down and back cover facing the camera..
Trump is not benefiting from Portland
That is why he pulled his ads in Michigan to regroup
The scary, rioting Negro message is not working.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:02pm
Maybe not, but what about black militia videos, e.g.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:12pm
What about Umbrella Man?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:14pm
I haven't see anyone using the scary rioting negro message. Not once.
They are exclusively using the rioting radical anarchists, leftist and antifa message.
Continuously, from Trump on down through most of Fox news and other conservative media. The message is that if you elect Joe Biden plus more AOC/Bernie socialist loving types that they will let these radical folks run rampant and ruin everyone's lives. Anarchism is especially stressed, because that goes with defunding police. Anarchists by their very nature are against any kind of police force.
This is why libertarians like Justin Amash were sympathetic to some BLM goals. They are not anarchists but they'd like to see less government whenever possible, especially anyone that's an enforcer of regulations.
The whole defund police attitude is anathema to typical Democratic party principles. Hence no surprise the main protesting ends up targeting big cities with blue local governments.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:28pm
Joe Biden does not support defund the police.
I will repeat Trump is retooling his message in Michigan because nothing I'ds sticking to Joe.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:32pm
Yes I know. But what is going to happen to all the other Democrats running for office that don't disavow anarchists rioting all night in Portland and what is going to happen to Democratic local governments in places like Chicago, Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis if they keep pandering to anarchist and radical left favorite causes as if these protesters were their base. I would argue they are not their base, they are not even going to vote for Democrats if they vote at all. They are hurting the Democratic party, because centrists dislike them very much and feel uncomfortable voting for anyone who does not clearly disagree with them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:52pm
If Trump thought the tear gas and clubbing was a plus, they would be out in force in Portland
Edit to add:
The rumblings I hear is that Republicans may lose more seats in the House.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:11pm
The scary, rioting Negro message is not working.
The polling data I've seen is mixed and inconclusive. I'd like to see polls that show changes over the last few months separated into different demographic groups. I'd especially like to see changes in swing voters, suburban women, and seniors. Until then all we have are unsupported opinions and anecdotes.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:36pm
Republicans run on nothing but fear, hate and ignorance.
They have no motivation, experience or ability to govern, which has become deadly apparent, once again, with the pandemic. Republicans only skill is gaming the system to stay in power, ideally, a power that is unaccountable to norms, the Constitution, the law or democratic principles.
by NCD on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:52pm
And many of the protesters have not bothered to protest against Republicans. They don't bother mentioning Trump's name. They protest Democratic mayors and other Democratic city politicians. And the national voters see that, and they buy that the Democrats don't know how to handle running a big city. Look, they say, even the protesters say so.
If what you say is true, why has blue NYC elected non-Democratic mayors twice, and returned them to office over and over?
One thing I think your favorite narrative about Republicans = evil, Democrats = good, is a little like many of Drumpf's: you are in denial that a majority of voters in this country are Independents now. They don't necessarily think Democrats are better, but more of the same. Your narrative just doesn't sell anymore. All we got in the way of clear division is for Trump or against Trump. Which is worse than red vs. blue before, of course.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:05pm
Did you know that even though Wisconsin has a Democratic governor now, their legislature is 100% under Republican control? The governor can't do a damn thing, they stop him every time. It's that way in a lot of local governments. Lots of people don't trust local Dems with their tax money to do anything but waste it on politically correct bullshit and bureaucracy. It's a reality. Now many are pandering to anarchist protestors demands. And the silent majority might take time to complain now and then on a Seattle local blog site, but otherwise silent until they show up to vote and don't vote for the guy who didn't answer their phone call. And people in the inner city often don't even bother to participate in local elections because they haven't checked out the candidates.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:14pm
Ah, a Family event - why didnt you say so - dinner at the Olive Tree, throw a few stones and chant downtown in the square, get bail in time for late coffee at Denny's, then watch the national coverage on Good Morning America. The nuclear family Is alive and well, only they're using hardened tips on the warheada these days. (bump stocks are oh so 2 years ago)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:18pm
How are protests not about the public perception of them? The whole purpose of a protest is to get a sufficient number of the public to learn about and support the changes the protesters want.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:27pm
OK, Boomer... Google "self-actualization" - what you guys used to call "letting your free flag fly". In the end getting out of Vietnam didnt matter - it was smoking dope in the Haight, rolling in mud in upstate New York, getting roughed up in Chicago - a total gas - then writing a book about it. As Cassius Clay said, "I aint got nothin against no Vietnamese_" - nor for either. Dont take it all so literal - they're just trying to plant their flower in the barrel of some cop's gun - and get a good selfie. Let the sun shine in. Shut down all the fossil fuel...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:51pm
Oh look, Rep. Ted Lieu, lefty liberal, running for election in CA-33, which is based in L.A., doesn't even mention BLM protests. Where's the outrage?
Eyes on the prize? How many Portland protesting types actually will vote for Dems and not Greens if they vote at all?
Edit to add: AGAIN, THEY ARE PROTESTING AGAINST A LOCAL GOVERNMENT RUN BY DEMOCRATS!
Same in Seattle and Chicago and Minneapolis...
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:42pm
They are protesting against local police departments
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:03pm
The video of George Floyd and the protests made many people agree that the police abuse blacks described for years was real.
Trump putting secret police on the streets of Portland only played to his base.
The police chief of Portland thanked the protestors for pointing out those doing damage.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:10pm
without message discipline, you get:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 4:16pm
The article's conclusion:
Ain't gonna happen as long as schools' national rankings from preschool through K12 are, or at least perceived to be, criteria for college/university admissions. The highest rankings are also used by real estate developers and agents to market housing. Parents will pay premium to live in the best school district they can afford, often even more than they can afford, to give their children the prospect of a better future. Asking them to sacrifice what is to them is a higher sacrifice .... yeah, ain't gonna happen. And if the issue is forced,, the ones the rankings matter most to will just move on.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:03pm
If your assessment is correct that nothing will change, the protestors have nothing to lose by letting their feelings known about injustice and inequality.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:16pm
Elites will have private school options.
A great deal of others, who have suffered economic loss and are being told to sent their children into a COVID culture medium may find common ground with blacks complaining about the conditions in schools.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:30pm
If you read the article, you will see that it is not only White parents who are protesting there. Blacks and other ethnic groups were mentioned in passing. So the dispute is not simply about White racism or any racism despite the article's concluding paragraph.
School taxes are a major component of the Real Estate Property taxes those parents pay. The more expensive the real estate, the more taxes they pay, the better schools they have. Why should any of their kids be bussed out of the district they chose to live in because of the schools in it?
Why ask them for that sacrifice? Why not build better schools in poorer districts with some other means of financing like municipal bonds? You might be surprised to find how willing some of those parents would be to buy a bond or two. You would probably be even more surprised to find out how marketable those bonds would be to REITs, etc.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:42pm
Yeah when i was in Oakland saw a good article describing NIMBY obstacles to fixing problems - from the theoretically leftiat if the jeft
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:18pm
Quesque c'est
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 5:45pm