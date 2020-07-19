Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina:— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) July 19, 2020
“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”pic.twitter.com/CMMYs4VDNy
tragic news that will cause more believers but too late
Datapoint: a 27 year old professional athlete can’t play now cuz of #COVID19.
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
So much winning. Even @senatemajldr is abandoning you, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/a9lPHB2K5h— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 31, 2020
New @propublica : “the rollout of this has been absolutely a catastrophe” https://t.co/kWP2LNC8Wk— Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) July 31, 2020
There was a major confrontation with the troops the night before the Feds left.
We will see how things go over the weekend
The deaths of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian represent a changing of the guard for Black activism. Notably absent from this current era: the prominence of the Black church.— Maya King (@mayaaking) July 31, 2020
My latest, on the historically complicated relationship between the two: https://t.co/geknUl3Uzh
“It’s just not worth it.” Chief Hart says
By Tom Travis @ EastVillageMagazine.org, July 30
Unfrickingbelievable, they've been doing this in Flint since 2017!
The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences
By Somini Sengupta & Julfikar Ali Manik @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Torrential rains have submerged at least a quarter of Bangladesh, washing away the few things that count as assets for some of the world’s poorest people — their goats and chickens, houses of mud and tin, sacks of rice stored for the lean season.
By Ben Casselman, headline story @ NYTimes.com, July 30
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:48pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 5:51pm
4 million births per year times 1 million per birth equals 4 trillion dollars a year. The yearly budget is about 4 trillion dollars a year so to do this we'd have to double the yearly spending, every year. That's if the birth rate stays the same. I suspect we'd see a substantial increase in the number of babies born if each one is a million dollars pay out.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 5:41pm
Hell, i'll put together a harem and live like a king.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:49pm
You get nothing. You can't make a baby. Unless the chick decides to pay you a stud fee.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 7:56pm
Men been on top a long time. If i have to bring girls from Rohingya and Chechnya and Syria and Namibia it's still a business. I'm sure Kanye knows.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 8:02pm
Kanye needs to seek out the mental health support that he so desperately needs.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:32pm
Sure seems like Palmer Report is convinced it's a psychotic break:
On the other hand, stating an opinion on how the media should stop covering him, and conveniently including all the trending names for clickbait, is kinda hypocritical, is it not, hmmm?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:33am
Not sure the "trending names" bit, but Palmer's a tiny tiny niche so to get that message out would take a lot
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:42am
South Carolina ruled on Monday that West would not be included on the Presidential ballot.
A series of tweets by Kanye suggest a man in crisis
https://www.thedailybeast.com/kanye-wests-cries-for-help?ref=home
Hopefully, he can pull out of this moment. There is little that outsiders can do.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:26am
Pulp Philosophy - Words to Die By in a Drive By
Just kind of whack, self-absorbed Cheech & Chonger.
Those who don't swill his deal know what's up with these songers
Think we don't know the diff, beattitudes vs street beer bongers
That what chills me is he couldn't be wronger -
not yo Nacho Nietzsche getting stronger - just an attention monger
(Eternal recurrence? Just put this mother on his cosplay replay)
Daft self-absorbed punk - needs a new shoeshine
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:11am
There's till work going on getting him on ballot in Ohio, AR and WV, not the most wonderful news:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 6:39pm