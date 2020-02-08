Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Terrible Tabula Rasa
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Now they're staging a "die-in" in downtown Toronto.https://t.co/Pa7z0vTU3h— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 2, 2020
tragic news that will cause more believers but too late
Datapoint: a 27 year old professional athlete can’t play now cuz of #COVID19.
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm
what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here
https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am
Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice.
Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am
Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:
except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am
and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am
And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am
Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm
did someone mention property damage on another thread?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm
Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.
I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am
Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am
She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am
THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm
It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm
legislators and lobbyists gone wild, race to insert claim for free money for everyone's pet project, you just gotta know the legislation drafters to get yours in there at the last minute:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 6:34pm
oh what a surprise NOT. Jared was that you?
Maggie Haberman retweeted & she knows his wants and desires.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:05pm
If you're looking for some laughs, check out the replies to this,. where Never Trumpers react to Trumpies going to level Douche-Con One and they venture guesses about "Brent Strongballs":
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:44pm
You mentioned 3-dimensional chess elsewhere. I think Yglesis is not being facetious here, especially as he has had his own troubles with "libs" over time covering business news in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 11:15pm
In this case isnt it just chess?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:31am
GOP: *Dems* made us halt RNC (nothing to do with Florida moving to #2 in infections, to be #1 by next week)
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/29/rnc_chair_dem_quar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 8:05am
campaign meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:33pm
Opening up suits to Trump negligence & stupidity? Good luck with that. The "reasinable man" standard takes a beating.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:42pm