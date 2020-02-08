Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Now they're staging a "die-in" in downtown Toronto.https://t.co/Pa7z0vTU3h— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 2, 2020
tragic news that will cause more believers but too late
Datapoint: a 27 year old professional athlete can’t play now cuz of #COVID19.
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
The work of Joe Biden’s 2,000 foreign-policy and national security advisors is behind the scenes and shrouded in secrecy. FP’s @columlynch, @RobbieGramer and @DPalder spoke to some of them. https://t.co/NF1SYDX2vY
“Customs and Border Patrol — he has let them off the leash, although there’s a culture there that’s predisposed to Trump’s 'strongman' approach." @LizaGoitein told @will_bunch at @PhillyInquirer. https://t.co/12fl5wAQ4N
The NRA may be flailing and failing for many reasons, but this meme is not going away, it's just starting with "Defund Police" motions going on all over the place in blue cities and the like.
The issue has already been more than raised, as police pull back and/or are defunded
there's private tribal militias being formed for protection
and there's been stories of leftist protesters legally carrying arms
while the feared jackbooted federal thugs already come and go.
The guns are already out there, more per person than any other nation on earth. Legally or illegally, they will be sold and purchased (as cities like Chicago have proven.) "Stop and frisk" type policies are a way to get large numbers of guns off the streets, but the left in particular doesn't like them, because they are targeted at bad neighborhoods they also end up using racial profiling as well (because of systemic racism certain minorities are the majority populace of bad neighborhoods, of course.)
Unfortunately for us globalist types, I think the founders fresh off a revolution themselves were at the time thinking exactly about their federation experiment failing and they really did mean that the ability to form tribal militias should be maintained in case of breakdown in law and order and a breakdown in the e pluribus unum experiment and agreement on common good and agreement on creed.
They didn't have confidence that the federation would last or work out as envisioned and wanted the individuals to have rights to be able to form militias. And it wasn't just about state vs. state, it was about keeping some kind of physical security, the basis of any civilization.
The sticky wicket thing is after that, we fought a Civil War after that to preserve the union and strengthen the federal government.
If you are a libertarian, this is the thinking: you don't like how we are keeping law and order here in the Minneapolis tribe, you are free to move somewhere else and join another tribe with a different kind of security. Because the Second Amendment is maintained, and there is not a national/federal effort to get guns off the streets, the last thing we have to condone is jack booted federal thugs being necessary.
This is why the Supreme Court never wants to touch the damn thing. It's a conundrum since mass transportation and communication evolved. Used to be easily solved by the sheriff saying once you are within my jurisdiction, no guns or leave, that's your choice. Now if one locality outlaws weapons, they are easily available across state lines, as the city of Chicago well knows.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 6:17pm
P.S. And throw in that whether they intend it or not, many places will end up "defunding" police just because there are no funds, tax revenues are going to fall drastically because of coronavirus economy. And only the feds can print money to pay for security. Or they can give printed money to localities to pay for the security of their choice.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 6:20pm