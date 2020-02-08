Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This shit is hilarious-— concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.
parent tweet after the jump
Oh, that is a shame.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?
I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3
and "Art Crunchy" wants to start a contest for a global award:
Is this the most corrupt, decadent, debased Conservative Administration ever to hold power? https://t.co/qEtPhcE72q— Art Crunchy (@ArtCrunchy) August 2, 2020
The new training is called 'Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.'
By Ny MaGee @ BET.com, August 2
Seattle's Office of Civil Rights has developed a "race and social justice" curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” for all 10,000 city employees.
The shortages highlight the challenge facing the city's beleaguered police force as it faces calls for its defunding or even abolishment.
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Now they're staging a "die-in" in downtown Toronto.https://t.co/Pa7z0vTU3h— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 2, 2020
tragic news that will cause more believers but too late
Datapoint: a 27 year old professional athlete can’t play now cuz of #COVID19.
“Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez won't pitch this season after being diagnosed with heart inflammation that team doctors believe was caused by pitcher's battle with the coronavirus”. https://t.co/qJdPTzCoPS pic.twitter.com/E3GrYOgR3i
Always living the opposite of the values he lectures others about...the @VP Pence way https://t.co/AVvFM2ZnQF— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) August 1, 2020
We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)— NYTimesGuild (@NYTimesGuild) July 31, 2020
The shooting of Tahir Ahmad Naseem drew strong U.S. condemnation of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, which are often used to persecute and intimidate religious minorities.
By Salman Masood @ NYTimes.com, July 30
The United States urged Pakistan on Thursday to overhaul the country’s harsh blasphemy laws a day after an American citizen accused of violating them was fatally shot in a courtroom.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm
So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.
Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm
He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.
I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.
All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)
It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.
On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.
That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted. But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.
I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm
Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!
In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm
Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm
Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?
They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm
Devin got an oppo package
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm