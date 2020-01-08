Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Rejecting the term “people of color” may be of little consequence, @etammykim writes, but rejecting the solidarity it implies can result in an inaccurate and unduly limiting world view. https://t.co/S0hQrZFy3C— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 29, 2020
Trump screws the Census
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f28b89fc5b6a34284be7c76?test_ad=tabo...
Fascinating report by Jeffrey @gettleman about the @SerumInstIndia & their extraordinary work in mass-producing #Covid19 vaccines: https://t.co/YXVApH3s4Z
Why can't the Indian media give us a story like this? Great work, @adarpoonawalla !
The active-duty U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot Garrett Foster at a Black Lives Matter rally, did so in self defense, his attorney saidhttps://t.co/W0PiJiQrq7— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 31, 2020
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
I’m excited for the @HumanityForward candidates who are fighting for people - let’s help them win! @StricklandforWA’s race is tomorrow! https://t.co/BUzb0teXqI— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 4, 2020
and "Art Crunchy" wants to start a contest for a global award:
Is this the most corrupt, decadent, debased Conservative Administration ever to hold power? https://t.co/qEtPhcE72q— Art Crunchy (@ArtCrunchy) August 2, 2020
The new training is called 'Internalized Racial Superiority for White People.'
By Ny MaGee @ BET.com, August 2
Seattle's Office of Civil Rights has developed a "race and social justice" curriculum on “institutionalized racial superiority” for all 10,000 city employees.
The shortages highlight the challenge facing the city's beleaguered police force as it faces calls for its defunding or even abolishment.
The Second Amendment was based partly on the premise that "when the able-bodied men of a nation are trained in arms and organized, they are better able to resist tyranny."https://t.co/KZ4oOo7GQQ— reason (@reason) August 2, 2020
“The photograph of Amrit and Saiyub came like a gentle rain from heaven on India’s hate-filled public sphere. The gift of friendship and trust it captured filled me with a certain sadness, as it felt so rare” — powerful, nuanced essay by @BasharatPeer https://t.co/uuwiuQ85aO— Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) August 1, 2020
Did white supremacists really orchestrate riots in Richmond? It’s complicated. https://t.co/Dl5nCt6UBe via @mercuryvirginia— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) July 30, 2020
A man alleged to be tied to the far-right "boogaloo" movement, already charged with plotting to provoke violence at Las Vegas protests, has now been accused of having child pornography, federal prosecutors say. https://t.co/wLLGdJfK2U— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 30, 2020
Not about police; the suspect is a civilian white man who is presumed to have racist motive
Hundreds join protests in Portugal after murder of Black man https://t.co/OI4HpGjmEm— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 2, 2020
Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength https://t.co/V3jczSS2Uk— The Guardian (@guardian) August 2, 2020
This was the scene in Berlin, where an estimated 17,000 people defied social-distancing and mask requirements to join a protest supported by neo-Nazi groups, conspiracy theorists and others who said they were fed up with the restrictions.— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2020
Read the latest. https://t.co/QFWyHTTMb0 pic.twitter.com/h9CuxYCERg
Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.
I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am
I'm rather tired
Now that is funny
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am
I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.
Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm
Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm
seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm
"Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm
fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 1:24am
I couldn't access this review but clearly from her tweet it's a rave to the max:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:22am