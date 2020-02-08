    Son of Return of More Stuff

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm |

    The Terrible Tabula Rasa

    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm

    me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.

    One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm

    Twitter cracking down on QAnon:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm

    Tammy Duckworth just askin':


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm

    what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here

    https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am

    Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice. 

    Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am

    Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:

    “No matter who is in the White House, you just have to work really hard. I kept working hard and eventually I got myself promoted. That couldn’t happen in Kenya.”

    except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am

    and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am

    And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am

    Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm

    Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm

    did someone mention property damage on another thread?


    by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm

    Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.

    I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am

    Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:

    1990 Baba Waters calling bs on @realDonaldTrump
    Hi @marklevinshow @seanhannity @FoxNews @TuckerCarlson @AnnCoulter @tedcruz @senatemajldr @MaryLTrump https://t.co/si9euEo55t

    — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) July 23, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am

    She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am

    THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!

    if it fell on the Mexico side they should charge Trump a storage fee https://t.co/ACk15xQnpq

    — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 26, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm

    It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"


    by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm

    legislators and lobbyists gone wild, race to insert claim for free money for everyone's pet project, you just gotta know the legislation drafters to get yours in there at the last minute:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 6:34pm

    oh what a surprise NOT. Jared was that you?

    Maggie Haberman retweeted & she knows his wants and desires.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:05pm

    If you're looking for some laughs, check out the replies to this,. where Never Trumpers react to Trumpies going to level Douche-Con One and they venture guesses about "Brent Strongballs":


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:44pm

    You mentioned 3-dimensional chess elsewhere. I think Yglesis is not being facetious here, especially as he has had his own troubles with "libs" over time covering business news in the past.

    Elon Musk trolling liberals with bad tweets to make liberals say mean things about him to make conservatives want to help his solar power & electric car company is honestly the most plausible theory of how to get a bipartisan climate bill done that I've heard.

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 28, 2020


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 11:15pm

    In this case isnt it just chess?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:31am

    GOP: *Dems* made us halt RNC (nothing to do with Florida moving to #2 in infections, to be #1 by next week)

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/29/rnc_chair_dem_quar...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 8:05am

    campaign meme:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:33pm

    Opening up suits to Trump negligence & stupidity? Good luck with that. The "reasinable man" standard takes a beating.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:42pm

    aha, methinks my inkling is right, seems poll tested:

    a reminder that the Lincoln Project has put a target on Lindsey's back, he has to come up with some creative stuff.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 12:16am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:07pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:26pm

    wrong! protestin' on the streets is priority, about BLM and stuff.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:39pm

    Your Mom called - said you didnt pack your lunch and be home early after school


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:48pm

    Changing perspectives


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:12am

    Deep Fakes: Rake it til You Make it

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-sick-hoax-coronavirus-death-roi...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:01am

