    Very good sophisticated article on the problems "with sorting based on the dominant racial binary"

    By artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:56am |

    Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.

    I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others... 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am

    I'm rather tired

    Now that is funny


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am

    I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.

    Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm

    Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm

    seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm

    "Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm

    fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 1:24am

    I couldn't access this review but clearly from her tweet it's a rave to the max:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:06am

    Check Ur email


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:22am

    "We need to abolish race" by Inaya Folarin Iman:

    Good, clear piece here (and appreciate the shoutout to me and @kmele): "We therefore do not have to be defined by the designations (or indeed identities) imposed upon us. This includes not just the designations of racists, but those of anti-racists, too." https://t.co/QwCLkI5Jia

    — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) August 4, 2020

    I agree that her clarity in writing about topic is stellar! She has obviously thought long and hard and distilled an essence that is easy to read. For that reason, it's a good article to share.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:33pm

    Was watching a Malcolm Gladwell talk Yesterday where He was noting his 4 identities: British, Canadian, New York and black Jamaican. Oddly enough, without the last he would give up so much - just another White dude, co-opting other cultures, it just working off privilege. Instead it's accepted he can be a culture Whisperer, parsing the vagaries of our societal faultlines, when Its probably his geekiness and sheer love of writing that really informs his success - he just keeps going, finds/digs up something else to write about. 

    Replacing one type of racist assumptions for another Is not progress. History Is full of civilizations that ran over each other. Alexander largely just overwrote Cyrus' empire with enhancements. The Romans bootstrapped via ripping off the Phoenicians' stomping grounds. Probably someone thought these new Greek and Roman ethnic types would be a great improvement over their precursors. The Celt privileged got moved out of Central Europe into Galicia and the Isles. Lather, rinse, repeat.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:17pm

