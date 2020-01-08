Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Rejecting the term “people of color” may be of little consequence, @etammykim writes, but rejecting the solidarity it implies can result in an inaccurate and unduly limiting world view. https://t.co/S0hQrZFy3C— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 29, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Here's our latest update on the Beirut blast. More updates coming soon. Thoughts with all the thousands of injuries and the families of the many dead. The toll is higher than 50 now. https://t.co/TPSKSJGCTA— Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 4, 2020
MSNBC producer pens scathing exit letter: Ratings model 'blocks diversity of thought and content' https://t.co/jdrBYUTCeo— J. W. (@wolfjon4) August 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.
I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am
I'm rather tired
Now that is funny
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am
I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.
Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm
Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm
seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm
"Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm
fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 1:24am
I couldn't access this review but clearly from her tweet it's a rave to the max:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:06am
Check Ur email
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:22am
"We need to abolish race" by Inaya Folarin Iman:
I agree that her clarity in writing about topic is stellar! She has obviously thought long and hard and distilled an essence that is easy to read. For that reason, it's a good article to share.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:33pm
Was watching a Malcolm Gladwell talk Yesterday where He was noting his 4 identities: British, Canadian, New York and black Jamaican. Oddly enough, without the last he would give up so much - just another White dude, co-opting other cultures, it just working off privilege. Instead it's accepted he can be a culture Whisperer, parsing the vagaries of our societal faultlines, when Its probably his geekiness and sheer love of writing that really informs his success - he just keeps going, finds/digs up something else to write about.
Replacing one type of racist assumptions for another Is not progress. History Is full of civilizations that ran over each other. Alexander largely just overwrote Cyrus' empire with enhancements. The Romans bootstrapped via ripping off the Phoenicians' stomping grounds. Probably someone thought these new Greek and Roman ethnic types would be a great improvement over their precursors. The Celt privileged got moved out of Central Europe into Galicia and the Isles. Lather, rinse, repeat.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:17pm