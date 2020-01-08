Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Read it and weep. And still, what were they expecting? Why didnt they have Adam Schiff leading this towards impeachment, rather than anither unsatisfying shitshow/kabuki Theater?
Foreign assistance ok sometimes?
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288175989378482176?s=20
"I talk to Trump about his re-election sometimes, but in going to be all cagey bout it and shit"
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288139816924778496?s=20
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:06am
No Fed troops to protect Michigan Capitol from right wingers, eh?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 9:47am
The Senate as currently constructed would not impeach Barr. Barr gave many people another reason to get out and vote in November.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:42pm
Only the House impeaches. The Senate carries out trials.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:48pm
Thanks for the correction.
It would be a waste of time for the House to impeach.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 5:32pm
Hardly. It would be a good use of their time to impeach these motherfuckers once a day into November and then into January. Better than 100 street protests.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:27pm
oh my but that would be using the system those evil founding fathers invented in order to not have to have revolutions anymore after they had to go through a revolution themselves...
of course, voting in people who would do that is part of the deal and mid-terms are such a drag to participate in, only old people bother to vote in those...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:33pm
Which is why I'm able to retire at 62. Suddenly I'm happy that, "only old people bother to vote in those."
Okay boomer!
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 7:07pm
They seem to be heading out of Portland
Gassing mom
Breaking a Navy vet's hand
Strong video images
Better than a show trial
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 6:32pm
GWTW like Epstein's cameras
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/30/2020 - 3:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:54am
More Ghislaine
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f238bd6c5b656e9b099a174
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 4:57am
Julie K. Brown is jousting with Dershowitz directly in public on Twitter, thought it might interest you:
Me, I'm pretty much with him, though:
Is mostly juicy "Vanity Fair" stuff and this bunch interests me less than some others.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:49pm
Or "who turned off the video cameras in Epstein's cell?" Or "why was Barr in the neighborhood the night before?" Not as pertinent as the other questions, but brings up to present time, a thread to pull.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:09pm
Epstein was the pimp of under aged girls to the rich and powerful.If all we learn is the names of the men he pimped out his girls to imo that would be a enough of good thing. If you have an opportunity to have sex with an underaged girl you say no. You don't take advantage of her just because you're not the one doing the manipulation. Let the careers and reputations be ruined. If that happens perhaps the next man who gets offered a girl for sex will be so scared he says no.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:12pm
Pompeo stooge under oath
https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/30/politics/pompeo-senate-foreign-relations-hearing/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 5:30am
Mueller Report in English
https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1Z5ZAd1lU46gKwPUiDK516d7vxHKznjag...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:04pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 2:31pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 2:33pm
"Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said he did nothing wrong."
Therefore, the investigation is unnecessary, is unfair harassment by people who hate him and his success. Who only want to use fake news to overturn the election, and distract Trump from his sworn duty to make attack tweets, watch Fox and Friends and play golf.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:03pm
DA's dont care - "let's throw him up against the wall, see if he sticks"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:31pm
Shady deal 4 Portland secret force
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:37pm
TikTok Trump Extortion
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 3:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:28pm
Oops! Page/Papadoc Logan Act warning
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:33am
Deutsche Bank turns over Trump records
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 6:51pm
Like Scarlett, I'll think about this tomorrow:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:40pm
Cue Little Orphan Annie - Always a day Away
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:46pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:02pm