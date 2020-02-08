Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
Federal Court Halts Trump Administration’s Latest Anti-Immigration Policy as ‘Abuse of Discretion’https://t.co/nbDbsF3coE pic.twitter.com/NA4M59many— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 4, 2020
New York’s Chief Judge Takes Subtle Shot at Bill de Blasio for Saying Court Delays Caused Spike in Violencehttps://t.co/6NL6juD5ql pic.twitter.com/cv4N8XSkWs— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 5, 2020
"I believe there is a coverup going on at CSU,'' said a current Colorado State football player who spoke to the @coloradoan on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. https://t.co/Mrcs2P6iW7— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 5, 2020
A video taken Sunday by a bystander shows the children, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, in a parking lot in Aurora, where there have recently been protests over the death of a 23-year-old Black man, Elijah McClain, who was stopped by police last year, KUSA-TV reported.
The video shows the 17-year-old and 12-year-old lying on their stomachs with their hands cuffed behind their backs and a 14-year-old girl lying next to the 6-year-old, also on their stomachs, in a parking lot next to the car. They can be heard crying and screaming as officers stand with their back to the camera. A woman on the other side of the car is shown being led away in handcuffs.
It was a hot Thursday afternoon, so India Johnson, 26, and Yasmeen Winston, 25, decided to take their babies to splash in the fountains at the World War II Memorial. The women, best friends since seventh grade, parked on Constitution Avenue near the White House and prepared to walk to the Mall.
Their babies were in the back seat, Mother Goose Club was singing through the car speakers, and the mothers were digging around in diaper bags when they heard the crash and felt the jolt.
This qualified immunity decision from Judge Carlton Reeves is truly extraordinary. https://t.co/w8KAwTz7H0 pic.twitter.com/Akhe0uGs8I— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) August 4, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 12:09pm
me too! I am not going to bother even trying to interact with people if they can't see my facial expressions for maybe a whole year, I have quickly learned what a handicap wearing a mask is.
One could add a mask in crowds, keep it hanging around neck. But with a group of just a few people at safe distance you can drop the mask so you can communicate like humans used to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:58pm
Twitter cracking down on QAnon:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 8:50pm
Tammy Duckworth just askin':
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 9:25pm
what you said about immigrants on another thread someplace recently here
https://americancompass.org/immigrants-and-the-american-dream/
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:29am
Yes, for many this America now Is still a better choice.
Also, Gladwell speaks to the "best college" mirage with a story about a girl who loved science -animal biology specifically - from early on, who got into Brown as a Dream come true, and failed miserably competing with the best and the brightest - especially in organic chemistry (what my roommate's ať the "best" pre-med school in the country called "an easy C"). If she'd picked a school where she'd easily be among the best, "I'd still be in science", even if not Ivy League. If you have to take care of a relative, you pick the options that work best with that reality. Those Koreans and Indians running shops for 30 years see their kids grow up to opportunity (if not burned down). They compare themselves to the other immigrants, not Bill Gates. Maybe their kid could run Microsoft one day like CEO Satya Nadella - that's a good dream to hold onto. But daily life is daily life.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 3:43am
Story attracted me because I have heard this exact same thing from my sister-in-law:
except she has a twist: that that especially couldn't happen in Kenya to a woman. Heck, she basically thought former Yugoslavia offered better opportunity than Kenya, she ran away from home with an NGO she met to there first. To this day she goes on and on how awful her life would have been in Kenya, and she was from middle class there, her parents could afford to send her to a parochial school (which she describes as horrible too for women, like in 1940's Ireland or something.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:00am
and here ya go, just ran across it-2nd gen:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:56am
And with thw "Doctor" title, almost no one will ever pay attention to what school she went to, what grades she got, etc. All our status-fucking in choosing schools Is a waste of time and a bonanza for unscrupulous grifters the whole industry round. Sure, at some level researching vaccines and cures it makes a difference. And Diploma Mills Are dangerous in this realm. But for the normal treatment most doctors do, more years familiarizing and continuously updating on the standard suites of ills and treatments is more useful than deepdives into arcane medicine.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 6:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:10am
Holy shit. I am starting to think the plan is to push everyone over 50 into home imprisonment until death, preferably sooner rather than later from coronavirus as that will eat up less Social Security.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:05pm
Boris is still trying to compete with the Donald: who be the bestest?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:31pm
did someone mention property damage on another thread?
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 7:36pm
Seems I recall an Indian immigrant who'd lost 30 years of her life's work in someone woke's momentary fit of destruction, plus a Vietnamese mother-daughter team's loss of their pawn shop, but hey, take it to the man.
I'm normally loathe for Winnie Quotes, but "Democracy's the worst system except for all the others" kind of comes to mind. At least it generally evolves. Not sure where Mao's Great Leap Forward led.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/23/2020 - 1:42am
Some memes certainly do stand out here as evergreen for The Donald:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:55am
She's prepared, she's concise, she's to the point. If only more journalists were this spot on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/24/2020 - 1:49am
THE WALL, OH THE HUMANITY! (or anti-humanity?) I read somewhere that people had already warned that a hurricane might cause this to happen to the privately funded section, and it is happening!
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 6:16pm
It was money better spent than buying more guns, or sending it in to the RNC or affiliates for plandemic ads or "Vote Trump! What Do You Have Left to Lose?"
by NCD on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 7:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:33pm
legislators and lobbyists gone wild, race to insert claim for free money for everyone's pet project, you just gotta know the legislation drafters to get yours in there at the last minute:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 6:34pm
oh what a surprise NOT. Jared was that you?
Maggie Haberman retweeted & she knows his wants and desires.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:05pm
If you're looking for some laughs, check out the replies to this,. where Never Trumpers react to Trumpies going to level Douche-Con One and they venture guesses about "Brent Strongballs":
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 10:44pm
You mentioned 3-dimensional chess elsewhere. I think Yglesis is not being facetious here, especially as he has had his own troubles with "libs" over time covering business news in the past.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 11:15pm
In this case isnt it just chess?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 1:31am
GOP: *Dems* made us halt RNC (nothing to do with Florida moving to #2 in infections, to be #1 by next week)
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/07/29/rnc_chair_dem_quar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 8:05am
campaign meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:33pm
Opening up suits to Trump negligence & stupidity? Good luck with that. The "reasinable man" standard takes a beating.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 4:42pm
aha, methinks my inkling is right, seems poll tested:
a reminder that the Lincoln Project has put a target on Lindsey's back, he has to come up with some creative stuff.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 12:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:26pm
wrong! protestin' on the streets is priority, about BLM and stuff.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:39pm
Your Mom called - said you didnt pack your lunch and be home early after school
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:48pm
Changing perspectives
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 2:12am
Deep Fakes: Rake it til You Make it
https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-sick-hoax-coronavirus-death-roi...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:01am
Confirmed fake
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/08/twitter-account-embattled-metoos...
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/bethann-mclaughlin-twitter-suspension-fake-covid-death
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:12pm
neato Uncle Joe gif
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:51pm
waaaaaah, mother!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 10:06pm