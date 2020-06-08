Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A Family Cries ‘Justice for Hannah.’ Will Its Rural Town Listen? https://t.co/cYKXxcZHy5— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Newly released video shows a North Carolina man’s final moments in a county jail, where he called out, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him face down for 12 minutes and made jokes while trying to remove his handcuffs.
The footage was made public on Wednesday after a group of news outlets, including The News & Observer, a daily newspaper in Raleigh, and the Associated Press and The New York Times filed a petition for its release. The Daily Beast joined this coalition.
@ Breaking911.com, Aug. 4 Includes a couple of pictures of her about to light the fire.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – August 4, 2020 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charged Shelby Ligons, 22, of Nashville Tennessee, with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.
Wesley Somers, 25, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was previously charged on June 3, 2020, and his case is pending in U.S. District Court.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale authorities dismissed local charges against Paul so that federal authorities could take over the investigation.
the repo-man comethhttps://t.co/RsOndtNFK8— Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 6, 2020
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
Says He Did Nothing Wrong
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
A trusted bus driver, an aspiring caterer, a father of two. As killings rise in District, here are the stories of some victims. - The Washington Post https://t.co/gPZZiQlJxa— Peter Hermann (@phscoop) August 2, 2020
Four gunmen opened fire outside an Oak Street boutique this afternoon, killing one man and injuring two other people. Online reports indicate the murdered man is a Chicago-based rapper.https://t.co/RC9KNPnOQA— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 5, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:51am
Program that could help with our national cop problem:
During the first 2 years cops must be in probationary status. In order to improve their human relations and communication skills they spend one day a week, not as cops, but positions as auxiliaries, trainees, 'students', or interns depending on site, in these sort of settings. Site clients would not know they are cops:
1. Drug rehabilitation centers, group therapy settings, as assistant to the professional leading the sessions, or as an client interviewer.
2. Food bank, in direct contact with customers.
3. Home for the mentally ill, as assistant to qualified personnel.
4. Prison group therapy session under direction of a qualified licensed psychologist running the program.
5. Child protective services, participate in case reviews and discussion of handling of cases with case supervisors.
The cops would not identified as cops to clients, or staff (staff-to the extent possible). The communication skills of the officer would be graded by the site supervisor, with documentation. Acceptable performance would be necessary for permanent addition to the permanent police force.
by NCD on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:24pm
Sounds like a plan maybe! Eventually the culture might change that way? Especially if after finishing this journeyman kind of period, they were paired with decent cops.
Just caught my eye reading something else at my hometown newspaper, story where this black officer hired in 2015 @ 25 yrs. old, In the last five years, Mensah has killed three people in the line of duty — Alvin Cole in February, Anderson in 2016 and Antonio Gonzales in 2015. Families got an attorney to sue, and he gets left on duty, the Common Council of the suburb town had to rule to have him suspended...In the resolution, the council asked the city administrator and police chief to "effectuate such a change as quickly as possible".
https://www.jsonline.com/story/communities/west/news/wauwatosa/2020/07/15/officer-joseph-mensah-suspended-wauwatosa-police-and-fire-commission/5446849002/
That particular case might be unfair, not known yet for sure, still seems the point is they always wait until after the fact when someone from outside complains/sues.
I like to keep in mind there are still those cops on forces who never use their firearm their entire career.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:17pm
Then there are "sovereign citizen" supporting rural sheriffs who say they won't enforce gun laws.
At a certain tipping point, the government can be so full of the corrupt, the unethical, the malevolent, the toady, the ignorant and the power mad - nobody honest would want to be a part of it. It's Trump's fantasy, and the Base is rooting for him.
by NCD on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:34pm
The argument made by law enforcement is universal. People are told that they are being protected by police and it would be a shame if the community was put at risk because law enforcement felt that they were under siege. The community faces a dilemma, do you demand accountability, or do you dealt with other issues that are considered priorities? Police unions and most police officers are reluctant to turn over control of their operations to the local citizenry.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 3:58pm