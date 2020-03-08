Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Newly released video shows a North Carolina man’s final moments in a county jail, where he called out, “I can’t breathe,” as detention officers held him face down for 12 minutes and made jokes while trying to remove his handcuffs.
The footage was made public on Wednesday after a group of news outlets, including The News & Observer, a daily newspaper in Raleigh, and the Associated Press and The New York Times filed a petition for its release. The Daily Beast joined this coalition.
A Family Cries ‘Justice for Hannah.’ Will Its Rural Town Listen? https://t.co/cYKXxcZHy5— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 6, 2020
@ Breaking911.com, Aug. 4 Includes a couple of pictures of her about to light the fire.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – August 4, 2020 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charged Shelby Ligons, 22, of Nashville Tennessee, with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.
Wesley Somers, 25, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was previously charged on June 3, 2020, and his case is pending in U.S. District Court.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale authorities dismissed local charges against Paul so that federal authorities could take over the investigation.
the repo-man comethhttps://t.co/RsOndtNFK8— Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 6, 2020
Facebook has faced pressure to better moderate its site amid a massive advertiser boycott. The Twitter ruling came after and WaPo amended its story with that breaking info.
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Twitter Temporarily Blocks Trump's Campaign Account From Tweeting for First Time Ever, Signaling It Will No Longer Permit Team Trump to Post COVID-19 Misinformation; Company Demands Removal of Offending Tweet https://t.co/xXwDe8xQS8
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: Kanye West Presidential Bid Revealed As Highly Coordinated Republican Operation to Suppress Black Vote for Biden https://t.co/faB5tPNzEG— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 6, 2020
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 5
Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant in a county court on Tuesday. Rolfe was fired by his then-employer the day after he shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in early June.
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush, a progressive activist and a leader of the swelling protest movement for racial justice, toppled Representative William Lacy Clay Jr. of Missouri in a Democratic primary on Tuesday, notching the latest in a stunning string of upsets against the party establishment.
Ms. Bush, 44, had captured nearly 49 percent of the vote by late Tuesday evening compared with 45.5 percent for Mr. Clay, according to The Associated Press. She had tried and failed to unseat Mr. Clay in 2018, but this year rode a surge in support for more liberal, confrontational politics within the Democratic Party amid the coronavirus pandemic and the national outcry over festering racial inequities.
U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney declares victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel https://t.co/I0NmXjJSgF pic.twitter.com/1h5aWPCQVB— Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020
2. 36 of top 50 cities see double-digit rise in homicides https://t.co/eegG1f6ShM #axiosam— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 3, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 10:49pm
Portlandia, Aug. 5:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 1:40am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:00am
Yikes, new WaPo article says at least 70 have been charged by the Feds, including 24 felonies:
Federal officers may be leaving Portland, but federal charges will linger for many
By Adam Taylor, Aug. 5, 11:15 pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 2:18am
Mayor of Portland calls out last night's protesters as having INTENT OF SERIOUS VIOLENCE. And I therefore call the common claim that the violence was all about the Fed goons is BULLSHIT. There's a subgroup of protesters in Portland that are violent anarchists and they aren't stopping because the Feds are not there
Decent BLM protesters need to be more circumspect about the company they keep. Stop being so naive about the movement being co-opted by anarchist types and dilettantes. Especially with those frigging stupid night protests. Better yet: go home as night falls, agitate from home. All you are doing if you hang with this group is helping "police need to get tougher" political candidates. It's totally counter-productive.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 6:53pm
In last tweet above. says it best: "a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump". Is clear to me the Feds were there because DOJ had intel that there were violent anarchists in Portland and highlighting their presence would help Trump. And it's far from kumbaya protests there since they left, that's Dem agitprop. Dems need to Sister Souljah on kind of thing, especially as it coinicides with rising gun crime rates in most big cities. If you thought Bernie bros were bad and helped Hillary lose, you ain't seen nothing. These kind of people WANT Trump to win so others will get angrier and join them in revolution in the streets, bring the whole country down, start year zero rebuild.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:04pm