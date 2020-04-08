Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Here's our latest update on the Beirut blast. More updates coming soon. Thoughts with all the thousands of injuries and the families of the many dead. The toll is higher than 50 now. https://t.co/TPSKSJGCTA— Liz Sly (@LizSly) August 4, 2020
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:31pm
video of explosion:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Just a side note that some may not know. Ammonium nitrate is a great fertilizer. There were probably thousands of farmers in Lebanon that were wishing year after year that they could afford to buy it to put on their fields. Whether bureaucratic snafu or legal limbo left it there we don't know, but they would have had no trouble finding farmers to put it on their fields.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:26pm
D.O.D.: The president makes shit up:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:12pm
MSNBC anchor just started his segment on the story with an interesting comparison: Tim McVeigh used 2 tons of ammonium nitrate to do all the damage he did, and this was 2,700 tons.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:39pm
meant to put as reply to oceankat, posted in wrong place but I will leave it here. & add to it. He interviewed a Prof. expert on Lebanon (@ Kennedy School) right now and he says the devastation is "like a nuclear bomb" that he was there for the 2005 Hariri bombing in Beirut and this is like 200 times more damage. Wikipedia says of that one Explosives equivalent to around 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of TNT were detonated
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:49pm
I did some google research about the makeup of fertilizer bombs after the OKC bombing to supplement my high school chemistry. I never ran across the idea that ammonium nitrate alone would explode but apparently it can. From what is being reported now it seems apparent that for it to do so requires a narrow set of conditions be met. Because ammonium nitrate’s ratio of elements is high in oxygen it needs additional fuel to get the highest potential explosion from a given amount of ammonium nitrate. That is why Mcveigh’s miniscule bomb had diesel fuel mixed with the ammonium nitrate. My research was because I had imagined what could be, by exponentially greater magnitudes of power, the greatest chemical explosion ever and could be sailed into Las Angeles harbor for example, as a common commodity and then be detonated.
The oceans of our happy planet are teeming with bulk carrier ships. These are ships that have cargo area that is simply an open bay which can carry bulk goods such as ore or coal or grain or ammonium nitrate, that last one being a common commodity. They have double hulls and between the hulls are the diesel tanks. The larger bulk carriers have a capacity of up to 60,000 dead weight tons. That amount would take a lot of Ryder trucks. In my action movie the crew pumps most of the diesel into the ammonium nitrate, and then refuels as many times as necessary to get the ideal mixture and leave enough in the tanks to sail into LA. Sixty thousand tons of anfo, a very well understood stable explosive, going off even a few miles out to sea from LA would certainly make the news.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:25am
Occam's Razor is your friend
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/05/ammonium-nitrate-what-is-t...
While heat seems to have set off the Tianjin explosion, some speculation that armaments stored nearby at the port - "a stupid thing to do" - may be responsible for setting off the Beirut explosion
(Live feed - Scroll Down for discussions of causes)
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/middleeast/live-news/lebano...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:18am
Some more details.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:12am
Amusing comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:57am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:19am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 2:31am
Video
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-53656220
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 3:16am
I read from this that he sees that, like Syria, Lebanon too has now descended into the 8th circle of hell:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:55pm
Yeah, 8th circle of hell. (For all our troubles, got to remember to count our comparative blessings):
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:28am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 2:30pm