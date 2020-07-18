Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
[Part I is here, from June 13 to July 16]
Announcing Operation Grant! Together with @ProjectLincoln we are expanding our campaign against Trump to Ohio.— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) July 17, 2020
If Trump wants to win Ohio, he will have to fight for it.
Airing on TV in Cincinnati, starting today: "It's OK To Change Your Mind, Ohio. We Did." pic.twitter.com/yXYgUaKqvE
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take “an indefinite leave of absence” from his role as president of Liberty University after the release of a viral photo that showed him vacationing on a yacht with his pants unzipped, holding a beverage, and with his arm around a woman.
“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement on Friday.
The struggle against Covid-19 has often been compared to fighting a war.
. @VladDavidzon: "The rest of the world is starting to understand what those of us who follow Russian politics have known for a long time." https://t.co/ZEkHcMX5lG— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) August 7, 2020
Detroit has had many nonviolent protests over the past few months but little to no rioting. Many residents say this is because they remember the riots of the past https://t.co/sJfq1gTJUP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 7, 2020
The cognitive dissonance of social media addicts afraid they will be tracked by a 79 year old infectious disease researcher with a nonexistent vaccine he is not responsible for making or manufacturing, while Zuckerberg banks $100 billion tracking and selling every click, every image, post, site they visit is a sobering statement on the facile exploitation of human nature and the triumph of idiocy.
I'm not a fan of The Lilly on WaPo. But this is worth a look.
Kanye West was reluctant to attack Trump (who won't attack him), eager to criticize Biden, and all but confirmed his run is designed to harm Biden. So rarely does the quiet part get said out loud as it does in 2020. https://t.co/hHt9YXt2c9— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 6, 2020
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020
The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/18/2020 - 9:22pm
I wonder about any catch-22's on this one, even bothering to go there. Because the irony is:policing borders has all of a sudden become extremely important allover the world This tweet by my New Zealand friend (who is very liberal p.c., socialist, and empathetic to concerns of the woke) reminded me of that:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:31am
Who wants to go to the US now? Its toxic & deadly & bloody expensive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/19/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 9:26am
Interesting how they handle the "day late and a dollar short" bullshitting when he does it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/20/2020 - 4:28pm
seems rather confident that things are going well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 12:27am
Headline @ The Guardian U.S. version right now Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials
I am really literally begging people to at minimum to stop saying the skyrocketing crime rate in blue cities doesn't matter and "black on black crime doesn't matter". You'll be so sorry with the results of doing that. It's going to get worse if the economy gets worse and anarchists masquerading as BLM, cops feeling dissed, the GOP is successful at not furnishing enough aid. In all kinds of ways, including the cities and states going bankrupt. Remember those movies about "the Bronx is burnin'"in the 1970's--multitudes of same.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 2:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 8:15pm
Every May I visit my parents in Florida. I thought I'd be able to go in the fall. We could have gotten the virus under control by then, but now I have no idea when I can go. They're both 90. They could die before I visit again
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/22/2020 - 9:09pm
Not an ad but an op-ed in USA Today by "Radio Free Tom" which I find intriguing in some points and want to plop it somewhere I can find it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 6:04pm
they are passing around exciting gossip:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/25/2020 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 10:48pm
how to further drive him nuts:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/27/2020 - 7:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 7:57pm
This makes me think of how overall, the big difference between these guys and most Dem political operatives is how they give off confidence that just can't be ruffled. And humor, a sense of humor that goes with that, wicked but at the same time, laid back. Where the enemy is a weak loser to be ridiculed, always. Very little "outrage". About the only Dem operative I can think of of the top of my head that is like them is James Carville. But even he does the "outraged" thing once in a while.
Most Dem operatives are always projecting being a victim of unfairness or worried about tippy toeing around different sensitivities of different identity groups.Among other things, the latter makes one look insincere, doing self-censoring so as not to offend anyone makes one just look like an insincere panderer.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 11:13pm
New one is personal insults and ridicule aimed at his narcissism:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 7:38pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 11:35pm
Deserves an award for video editing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 1:15am
They caught him farting on-mic a few months back - wonder if that's his... captured for posterity?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:16pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:31pm
New group in category!
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:47pm
new one aimed at Trump voters:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:46pm