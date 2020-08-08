Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Mr. Trump said somewhat inexplicably, (Biden) wants to “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God, he’s against guns.” ...
..a spokesman for Mr. Biden, said, “ ... Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it — and a Bible — for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 5:44pm
male member of the gaggle sees a Trump increasingly losing his confidence:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:50pm
Jay Rosen, like Aravois, sees the female thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 8:58pm