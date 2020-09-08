Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.

That’s what happened.

Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.

The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.

Meanwhile, the Jean family’s attorney says the appeal flies in the face of Guyger’s show of contrition at her sentencing for the murder, during which she cried and was comforted with hugs from the presiding judge and the victim’s brother, who said he “forgave her.”