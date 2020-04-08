Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
As of July 31, only 17% of Mississippi's 904 ICU beds were available, according to the state health department. https://t.co/I1IsnJRM40— NPR (@NPR) August 4, 2020
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many not wearing masks, converged over the weekend in South Dakota. The rally was one of the U.S.’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring. https://t.co/89VVkgYh8g— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
#BREAKING: DC Police confirm 20 people were shot when multiple gunman opened fire on a crowd at a block party at 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE around 12:30am. 1 person is dead. Several are in critical condition. @DerrickWard4 is at the scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OQawyeIe82
Face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state—especially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.https://t.co/t4MNUKYL5U— reason (@reason) August 9, 2020
Disastrous & scandalous-When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die. European nations still lead the world in Covid-19 deaths per capita. A gruesome failure to protect the elderly is largely to blame. Particularly in Belgium https://t.co/KeeMQpVxEU— alain servais (@aservais1) August 9, 2020
NEW from @PewHispanic: https://t.co/36JY6QKP7T @pewresearch— Mark Hugo Lopez (@mhugolopez) August 4, 2020
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
Friday night massacre at @USPS—Postmaster General Louis DeJoy displaces the 2 top executives overseeing day-to-day operations + reassigns 23 more executives, centralizing power around himself as delays grow at USPS ahead of mostly #VoteByMail election.https://t.co/EH8du731vN
Derrick Ingram, an organizer of a group leading New York’s Black Lives Matter protests, was besieged inside his Manhattan apartment on Friday while a police helicopter patrolled overhead, officers banged on his door and police dogs waited in the hallway.
The street outside had been closed off by roughly two dozen police vehicles and dozens of officers, including some who were wearing riot gear. At the end of the block, Black Lives Matter supporters had gathered with bullhorns and cameras to protest what appeared to be Mr. Ingram’s imminent arrest.
“What did I do? What did I do?” he said on a livestream posted on Instagram. “I was born Black, that’s what I did.”
Last month, a number of Black Lives Matter demonstrators smashed windows and splashed red paint all over the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office during a protest against racial injustice. Now, they might be facing up to life in prison because prosecutors are adding a gang enhancement to their felony criminal mischief charges.
Comments
Bipartisan group of 6 states (MD, VA, LA, MI, OH and MA) gang up and buy 3 million rapid tests:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:45pm
Took NJ police 4 hrs. to break up a pool party of 700 with no masks and no distancing in a rental AirBnB. Gov. got real mad:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:17am
NJ.gov before the Governor ruled:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:21am
No masks = take Covid home to not just mami and papi but the kids too:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/09/2020 - 11:07pm
Gov. Cuomo: shame on all of youse:
and
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 12:28am
That drop in new cases is muddied by reporting, testing snags in big states @ WashingtonPost.com Covid Live Updates, 8:27 pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:02pm
Hey, isn't cold weather coming soon to the northern hemisphere?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:11pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 12:17am