Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A Portland man has been charged with assaulting a @USMarshalsHQ deputy with an explosive device during a recent protest at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The deputy sustained injuries to both legs. Read more: https://t.co/vNT42vq6vJ pic.twitter.com/1Tm8pTQB7L— U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) August 3, 2020
13/One disadvantage of cities is higher crime. For decades, violence fell in U.S. cities. But that trend could now be reversing, for reasons not yet well-understood.https://t.co/y5LNWVyNRZ— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) August 10, 2020
AUGUST 9, 2020 3:29 PM EDT
Chris Wise didn’t plan on showing up to Black Lives Matter protests as a medic when he first started attending Portland’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. That changed when he kept seeing people getting hurt — in particular, a young woman who was hit in the face with a piece of shrapnel. Seeing her wounds, he realized that he needed to start coming out with medical supplies. “When you can help somebody, I feel like you kind of have a moral obligation to help somebody. You can’t see stuff and just ignore it,” he says.
Street medics in Portland and around the country—many of whom are activists themselves—have been injured by law enforcement and arrested amid the chaos as they perform their duties.
Trending on Twitter #ChicagoRiots
@ Fox 6 Now Milwaukee, 1 day ago
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Raven Coley, a mother of four young children, near 23rd and Kilbourn on Feb. 4.
Deonte Wilkins pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon on June 23. In total Wilkins' sentence spans four years -- up to two-and-half-years of that sentence may be served as extended supervision. He was and given credit for 17 days served.
Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, many not wearing masks, converged over the weekend in South Dakota. The rally was one of the U.S.’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring. https://t.co/89VVkgYh8g— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2020
How the Reno Police Dept.now handles release of body cam footage of the mistaken shooting of a suspect in the shoulder (happens to have been a white guy). I found it bizarre.
Police Officer Accidentally Shot Suspect After Getting Accidentally Tased by Deputy: Cops (VIDEO) https://t.co/M5U0K8Kcwi pic.twitter.com/Rr2qzkfMm4
Let’s recap the deadly situation (that was made deadly by Amber Guyger): she entered a young Black man’s apartment—which was a floor above hers—found him sitting on his couch and eating ice cream, and used her gun to shoot him in the heart.
That’s what happened.
Still, I am not surprised that Guyger is now trying to claim she killed Jean in self-defense. Disgusted, but not surprised. It’s a legal defense that’s gotten many a police officer out of facing consequences for killing Black people.
The appeal also argues that she isn’t culpable for murdering Jean because the apartment building had an “absurd design” and “incompetent management” that led her to ignore all the signs that his apartment wasn’t hers.
#BREAKING: DC Police confirm 20 people were shot when multiple gunman opened fire on a crowd at a block party at 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE around 12:30am. 1 person is dead. Several are in critical condition. @DerrickWard4 is at the scene @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OQawyeIe82
Face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state—especially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.https://t.co/t4MNUKYL5U— reason (@reason) August 9, 2020
Disastrous & scandalous-When Covid-19 Hit, Many Elderly Were Left to Die. European nations still lead the world in Covid-19 deaths per capita. A gruesome failure to protect the elderly is largely to blame. Particularly in Belgium https://t.co/KeeMQpVxEU— alain servais (@aservais1) August 9, 2020
NEW from @PewHispanic: https://t.co/36JY6QKP7T @pewresearch— Mark Hugo Lopez (@mhugolopez) August 4, 2020
What is it like when a city abandons a neighborhood and the police vanish? Business owners describe a harrowing experience of calling for help and being left all alone.
“They barricaded us all in here,” said Mr. Khan, a coffee shop owner. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.” Abolish the Police? Those Who Survived Chaos in Seattle Aren’t So Sure . @NellieBowles goes there and writes excellent story https://t.co/vH6MJqz7ul
Health directors told to keep quiet as Fla. leaders pressed to reopen classrooms https://t.co/9H6716om3F— Joe Sonka (@joesonka) August 8, 2020
Too often in policy debates we talk about programs & agencies, not the people. This is what happens when we fail people. Every day we wait, makes it harder for this family & many others.— Peggy Bailey (@PeggyBaileyDC) August 8, 2020
Without $600 Weekly Benefit, Unemployed Face Bleak Choices https://t.co/YftGr4ElYX
SHELDON ADELSON & his wife, Miriam, have donated $11.6M to TRUMP, the RNC & the pro-Trump @AmericaFirstPAC since mid-2018.
But last week, Trump confronted Adelson about why he wasn’t doing more to bolster his reelection, 3 people told @politicoalex. https://t.co/mie2XlhRgq
from July 31 and July 28
Portlandia, Aug. 5:
Much more on his feed
Yikes, new WaPo article says at least 70 have been charged by the Feds, including 24 felonies:
Federal officers may be leaving Portland, but federal charges will linger for many
By Adam Taylor, Aug. 5, 11:15 pm
Mayor of Portland calls out last night's protesters as having INTENT OF SERIOUS VIOLENCE. And I therefore call the common claim that the violence was all about the Fed goons is BULLSHIT. There's a subgroup of protesters in Portland that are violent anarchists and they aren't stopping because the Feds are not there
.
Decent BLM protesters need to be more circumspect about the company they keep. Stop being so naive about the movement being co-opted by anarchist types and dilettantes. Especially with those frigging stupid night protests. Better yet: go home as night falls, agitate from home. All you are doing if you hang with this group is helping "police need to get tougher" political candidates. It's totally counter-productive.
In last tweet above. says it best: "a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump". Is clear to me the Feds were there because DOJ had intel that there were violent anarchists in Portland and highlighting their presence would help Trump. And it's far from kumbaya protests there since they left, that's Dem agitprop. Dems need to Sister Souljah on kind of thing, especially as it coinicides with rising gun crime rates in most big cities. If you thought Bernie bros were bad and helped Hillary lose, you ain't seen nothing. These kind of people WANT Trump to win so others will get angrier and join them in revolution in the streets, bring the whole country down, start year zero rebuild.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/06/2020 - 7:04pm
Fascinating I didn't know Chomsky told this story and that the Vietnamese felt it but I and many others had figured this same thing out about those I thought heroic and glamorous freedom fighters by, oh, 1973 or so.
So when I see this extremely moronically counterproductive crapola being pushed again by young self-centered elite entitled idiots, it's a real swearing moment.
Undoubtedly it was hard for protesters to admit Nixon was ending the War, pre-'72 election even - much faster than Bush/Obama wound down Iraq/Afghanistan. Bush/Obama also weren't constrained by cross-border attacks - Pakistan, Iran, Syria, Yemen... why not?
Year, US troops, South Vietnamese troops
1967: 485600, 798700;
1968: 536100, 820000;
1969: 475200, 897000; *Nixon takes office, dip
1970: 334600, 968000;
1971: 156800, 1046250;
1972: 24200, 1048000;
1973: 50, 1110000;
Nice summarization on the conditions at the time - Cambodian gambit - 20 mile incursion plus bombing - and the effect at home. What do we think in retrospect from 2020? (Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos largely still not free, but as long as we get cheap Nikes, works for us)
https://www.historynet.com/nixons-cambodian-incursion.htm
The violent trolling is still fucking going on. Withdrawing Feds meant little:
Trying to take warring live, it gets real tiresome doing it virtually in mom's basement. Lighting fires, exciting!
The mayor called in state troopers:
No doubt Portland police sick of this shit and exhausted. They stop fighting crime, crime goes up, mayor doesn't get re-elected.
Clue that this doesn't have much to do with Black lives mattering, never was, that has been coopted. This is about Portlandia
The point to take away: these people don't want a Democratic mayor re-elected, the more fascistic the gummint the better. More fighting, more support to bring the whole system down,in order to rebuild from year zero. Where's those Moms go anyways? Gotta have Trump goons to get the Moms interested, critical mass.
Portland Sat. night & Sunday night, they'e not quitting the same old:
Portland protesters set police building on fire and clash with authorities
Situation declared a riot as police use flashbang munitions and smoke canisters to force hundreds away
By Guardian Staff & Agencies, 9 Aug 2020 15.52 EDT
