Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories, has won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene overwhelmingly defeated her opponent, John Cowan — amassing 60% of the vote in the heavily Republican district northwest of Atlanta on Tuesday, The New York Times reported. She will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.

Greene, a businesswoman, made headlines earlier this year for making Facebook videos in which she expressed racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.

She referred to African Americans, for instance, as “slaves to the Democratic Party,” warned of “an Islamic invasion of our government” and insisted that billionaire philanthropist George Soros is a Nazi, Politico reported.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lambasted Greene’s videos as “appalling.” Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) said in June that he could “no longer support” Greene’s candidacy in light of her “deeply troubling” comments.

Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene brandishes an AR-15 while defending property against nonexistent “antifa” activists in a promotional video.

Greene has also come under scrutiny for her support for QAnon, the far-right conspiracy movement that, among other baseless beliefs, has promoted the fiction that President Donald Trump is working to dismantle a “deep state” cabal of Satan-loving and pedophilic liberal elites.

Greene is one of several GOP congressional candidates who has expressed support for QAnon’s fringe theories. Though many of them are considered long-shot candidates, Greene is expected to win in November.