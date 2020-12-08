An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.

"The video confirms that Zapantis made clear to officers he was unarmed before he pushed through the door and they fired the first jolt of electric wires at him." https://t.co/ATW54Wj6Sk via @THECITYNY — Ted Hamm (@HammerDaily) August 12, 2020