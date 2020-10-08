Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
https://t.co/0zZezgneYo
Update: Since Coronavirus arrived, 211,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/UZ8Vsvqv1l— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) August 12, 2020
De Blasio: Threat of 22,000 layoffs is 'painfully real' https://t.co/A1G5fbRmvx— Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 12, 2020
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
“Even as pundits point to Arizona’s diversity as the reason for its increased competitiveness, the reality is that it’s the state’s sizable contingent of suburban white voters that turned the onetime conservative stronghold into a Biden-friendly state.”https://t.co/cRPTNPxv4X— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 12, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories, has won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
They simply close down and never show up in bankruptcy tallies. More than half of owners are worried their firm won’t survive
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
The COVID-19 crisis has wiped out nearly half of Black small businesses https://t.co/RTflhz6QtY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2020
She was my best hope for the ticket. One exceptionally smart, quick witted and tough woman you would be thankful to have your team.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
look at this guy's feed, he's been posting the insanity he's hearing on the Chicago PD scanner for at least an hour. sounds like madness, 100's of tweets there, chaos
P.O. Potatoes @PO_Potatoes
3rd gen #chicagoscanner listener plus a few insights into #chicago's #finest I wear kevlar and kydex for more than a kink R/T NOT endorsement
Threads like this more recent one
@PO_Potatoes
·8m
#shotsfired inside the bloomingdale #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
8m
10-1 Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
7mHave a gun inside @Bloomingdales #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·7m
#PERSONSHOT Wabash and Ontario #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
GSW to arm #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
6m
Tourniquet applied! #ChicagoScanner #LEMART
@PO_Potatoes
·5m
Monroe and Wells with the looters #ChicagoScanner #crimeisdown #pewpew
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Supposed to be looters with guns #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
Black jeep fleeing Monroe and Wells #ChicagoScanne
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
100 getting in the action #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
4m
"Get on the ground do it now!" #ChicagoScanner #shitCPDsays
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Congress and Wells #personwithagun #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Cae crash, multiple offenders in custody #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
·
3m
Quincy and LaSalle #ChicagoScanner
@PO_Potatoes
Check the car for a weapon #ChicagoScanner
3:41 AM · Aug 10, 2020·Twitter for Android
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:41am
pretty dramatic video of lots of people looting Nordstrom's (even tho the poster sounds like a Trump paramour, I think the video came from elsewhere)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 3:56am
could be hoax news? very sophisticated if so Twitter doesn't have it on the "trending" anymore, took it down on purpose?
This Chicago Tribune guy has retweeted quite a few of P.O. Potato's Scanner tweets, and I know he's a totally legit Chicago reporter, is how I first saw the news
https://twitter.com/PeterNickeas
https://www.chicagotribune.com/chi-peter-nickeas-staff.html
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:09am
here's another Chicago police scanner fan, just popped up on "trending":
https://twitter.com/Chicago_Scanner
He/she's got these two videos as his latest tweets:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:14am
Chicago Tribune does have these two stories related to the "gold coast" of Chicago from Aug. 4-5 on its home page, as you can see, Nickeas is one of the reporters
Afternoon shooting on Gold Coast commercial street leaves Chicago rapper dead, 2 injured
Three people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday afternoon on a Gold Coast street known for its high-end retailers, officials said.
By MADELINE BUCKLEY, JEREMY GORNER, PETER NICKEAS and ROSEMARY SOBOL
AUG 4, 2020
Rapper made ‘derogatory’ video about rival gang members before he was killed. Now Chicago police are bracing for the retaliation.
Chicago police are investigating whether a rapper was killed in a brazen Gold Coast shooting after recently making a video featuring “derogatory statements” about rival gang members who have died.
By ROSEMARY SOBOL, JEREMY GORNER, PETER NICKEAS and GREGORY PRATT
AUG 5, 2020
I have seen comments in the past that they are down to a skeleton staff, so it is not surprising that these are still on the home page as "Breaking News"
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:20am
Ok, finally proof it's not a hoax story:
Not a peep about it on the cable teevee news yet.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 4:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:04am
They are doing Live Coverage. WGN has long been Chicago's most powerful radio station with affiliated TV station.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:10am
They're basically shutting the whole area down! CTA train and bus service is suspended....Other entry points to the downtown area are closed as well. The bridges at Michigan, Columbus, State, Wabash and Dearborn are lifted.... Lifting the bridges,that's so cars can't get in, that's a clever move, those are there to lift for large boats giving ample warning, basically by appt.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 7:21am
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday traced a June decline in police activity to demonstrations tied to the death of George Floyd, categorically denying that Chicago cops had returned to a defensive crouch because they fear she won’t back them.
Lightfoot said June was a “month of civic uprising” and police officers were tied up “making sure that people could safely” express their First Amendment rights.
“The first two weeks in June, we had probably five-to-10 marches every single day. So, yeah, they weren’t making traffic stops and they weren’t making a lot of arrests because they were busy in making sure that the people [who] were out in the streets in their righteous indignation over the murder of George Floyd were able to express themselves safely.”
The Sun-Times reported this week that as murders soared during the month of June, police activity plummeted.
During the first 28 days of June, the number of murders was up 83% compared to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, arrests were down 55%. Street stops fell by 74% and traffic stops dropped by 86%.
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has blamed rock-bottom morale and distrust of Lightfoot for the dramatic slowdown in police activity.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2020/7/1/21310501/chicago-police-activity-slowdown-civic-unrest-protests-looting-crime
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 9:51am
Similar technique used by NYPD
https://www.insider.com/police-have-historically-protested-by-making-fewer-arrests-its-become-2020-6
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:05am
not gonna happen anymore in Chicago:
Mayor was in on that conference, fully supporting.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:31pm
video using a car as a battering ram to get in a store:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:03am
A.P. including quotes from mayor & superintendent:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:10am
I posted tweets from and about the Englewood incident last night, including a video, photo an news articles,
in two comments here at the end of my news thread about shooting incidents this weekend.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:18am
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.'s tweet 15 mins. ago, angry about the looters, that martyrs King, Evers are crying in shame:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:44am
Two girls recorded themselves looting and then put the video on the net for all to see?! Is this for real?!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 10:50am
not The Onion, real forecast:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:12pm
these are just to irritate Peracles Please:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:22pm
I always thought should nationalize And give them away. Sledgehammers, not sure, but why not.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:40pm
Mayor Lightfoot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 2:57am
Camping as protesting?
Get a room?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f34b532c5b6960c067057f6
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 3:03am