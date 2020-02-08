Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This shit is hilarious-— concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.
parent tweet after the jump
Oh, that is a shame.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?
I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3
courthouse closed again Thursday
By NBC 12 Newsroom | August 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:42 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
https://t.co/0zZezgneYo
Update: Since Coronavirus arrived, 211,000 more Americans have died than would in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/UZ8Vsvqv1l— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) August 12, 2020
De Blasio: Threat of 22,000 layoffs is 'painfully real' https://t.co/A1G5fbRmvx— Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) August 12, 2020
Pro-cop groups sue Mayor de Blasio for denying Blue Lives Matter mural https://t.co/Yv3Yn5nR3o pic.twitter.com/DWX9A9oNac— New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2020
An example of a mental illness case becoming a death sentence, and while unarmed when tased, the cops were called because he threatened a neighbor with a sword and first appeared to the cops wearing not just the sword but a gladiators' outfit. Seems to me too many of them just keep tasing like idiots out of fear whenever a strong man reacts to pain with vigor.
KKK ‘President’ Sentenced to Six Years for Driving Through Group of Black Lives Matter Protestershttps://t.co/JbsoBW8S1x pic.twitter.com/9RXfyTcupF— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 12, 2020
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor (bio copied in first comment)
“Black electoral success has not translated into qualitative improvements in black life.” https://t.co/1HfxGUPOxk— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 12, 2020
This is an INCREDIBLE thread. Wow. Just stunning work by the NYT China team and colleagues. https://t.co/qM8zfDIfe1— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) August 12, 2020
Wow! The Bible burning story in Portland that was spread all over by far-righters and conservative media was actually Russian propaganda. Idiots! https://t.co/fhc9WszI8N— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 12, 2020
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a first-term progressive, soundly defeated her primary challenger, attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, on Tuesday.
Melton-Meaux’s bid was one of the best-funded primary challenges against an incumbent progressive elected official in some time. As of late July, his campaign ― and outside groups supportive of his candidacy ― had spent over $6 million on electing him and unseating Omar. Omar approximately matched him in direct campaign spending, but fell well shy in outside support.
In the end, though, it wasn’t even close. The race was called in Omar’s favor less than 90 minutes after polls closed, handing her an 18-point win with almost 99% of the votes counted.
“Even as pundits point to Arizona’s diversity as the reason for its increased competitiveness, the reality is that it’s the state’s sizable contingent of suburban white voters that turned the onetime conservative stronghold into a Biden-friendly state.”https://t.co/cRPTNPxv4X— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 12, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon conspiracy theories, has won the runoff for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
They simply close down and never show up in bankruptcy tallies. More than half of owners are worried their firm won’t survive
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
Tragic: Small businesses are disappearing by the thousands, and the drag on the economy from these failures could be huge https://t.co/ZAvDBDZhhF via @business
The COVID-19 crisis has wiped out nearly half of Black small businesses https://t.co/RTflhz6QtY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 11, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm
So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.
Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm
He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.
I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.
All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)
It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.
On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.
That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted. But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.
I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm
Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!
In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm
Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm
Where's our 2016 voter today?
Priorities were elsewhere - have they returned?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm
Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?
They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm
Devin got an oppo package
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm
A cartoon view of what Republican voters want:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:40pm
DevinCow had no farm - ee ay ee ay oh
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/devin-nunes-cant-sue-esquire-over-report...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:58pm
Ah, DevinCow, Trump Cult Wannabe Consigliere.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:22pm
Description of the fans/cult that I find useful:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:18am
And why Russia, guys? Elephant in room
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:26am
CNN calls out Trump lies
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/08/11/trump-coronavirus-mai...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 4:29am