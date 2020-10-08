Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NYT article on why Trump captures the Evangelical vote.
Non-Evangelicals don't understand Evangelicals
Evangelicals don't understand non-Evangelicals
Evangelicals will do anything to say in power
Non-Evangelicals are trying to engage in a "fair" fight
Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly. White straight married couples with children who go to church regularly are no longer the American mainstream. An entire way of life, one in which their values were dominant, could be headed for extinction. And Mr. Trump offered to restore them to power, as though they have not been in power all along.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/09/us/evangelicals-trump-christianity.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Comments
He Is Risen!!?!
Who say there are no second Acts in politics (where all the mumbo jumbo talking in tongues takes place), or even 1st Acts:
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 8:03am
Plagues of rodents
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/13/plagues-of-field-mice-deci...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 10:00am