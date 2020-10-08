Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Belarus upheaval continued from here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286766#comment-286766
US gov's Anti-immigrant racket here: http://dagblog.com/comment/286798#comment-286798
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
The night before the shooting, #CannonHinnant's dad had dinner & drank a beer w/ suspect & neighbor, Darrius Sessoms
"[You] can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, & his blood is running down your arms"https://t.co/uAf4X5QZD1
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces 4 charges https://t.co/YjILDtW5JE— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 14, 2020
An interesting reminder that civil rights doesn't just have to do with minorities:
By David Propper & Isabel Keane @ Rockland/Westchester News, Aug. 14
The Trump administration has accelerated its purge of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in what critics warn is a further step towards turning Voice of America and other public broadcasters into propaganda outlets. .. a controversial former radio talk show host had been hired as a senior adviser to USAGM leadership. A CNN investigation found that Frank Wuco had a record of outrageous insults and groundless claims. He called President Barack Obama “a Kenyan” referred to the Democratic congressional leader Nancy Pelosi as a “Nazi”, and claimed former CIA director John Brennan had converted to Islam ....
The appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office said on Friday.
GAO, which is an independent watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his deputy Kenneth Cuccinelli are serving under an invalid order of succession under the Vacancies Reform Act.
this is good and interesting and somewhat exposing of many of the Obama ecosystem blindspots, even in understanding one's own party https://t.co/PcoobwX7c8 via @AlxThomp— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 14, 2020
If you are assaulted by a bad cop, no good cop is going to save you
MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Oregon State Police said they were withdrawing protection from Portland’s federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutor’s decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there https://t.co/OXL4UAV8qm pic.twitter.com/BL3dOWLM1B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020
Kyle Murphy was a senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
courthouse closed again Thursday
By NBC 12 Newsroom | August 11, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:42 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis is calling for a 6-week lockdown to save lives and the economy.— NPR (@NPR) August 10, 2020
"I want us to get back to a robust economy as quickly as possible. This is much faster than allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled."
https://t.co/0zZezgneYo
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 5:57pm
Heart of Darkness
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 8:38am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:55am
So who should we be rootin' for PP? Real question.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:42am
Says something about you
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/26/belarus-svetlana-tikhanovskaya-unseat-alexander-lukashenko
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:05am
Svetlana forced statement?
(Husband's a prisoner)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 6:35am
Russia/Belarus pretend protecting Svetlana from assassination, forced her out of country.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2020/08/10/the-kgb-of-belarus-announced-the-prevention-of-the-assassination-attempt-on-svetlana-tikhanovskaya/
https://interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/69519/
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 10:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 12:12pm
Is really not too much to ask to just not show support?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump's campaign manager Manafort was a corrupt political fixer who helped literally lock up Yulia Tymoshenko. Trump Is notorious for hating strong women, such as recalling our Ukrainian Ambassador So he could extoet the Ukrainian president. Trump and Lukashenko would be soulmates, if they had souls. Expect nothing good from him.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 1:58pm
Interesting to see callout of lefty hypocrisy here, have seen a couple of other tweets like this:
The whole world gets all agitated by George Floyd, I guess because it is the fall of hope if the U.S. isn't perfect? Same with Hong Kong, lots of interest in that because it was a "first world" beacon?
No one even mentions Syria and Venezuela anymore, it's like they are truly lost cause, just write them off? Lebanon, eh, they were created to suffer?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 2:11pm
Floyd caught fire because he was the 3rd black abuse video to hit in May (some Breonna and Aubrey developments). Hong Kong was a British colony. When 3000 Parisian died in a heatwave in 2005, it was the conservative thing to laugh about it. A bomb scare on a bridge in Baghdad caused 200 people to be trampled or leap to their death - And barely made Western news. Yes, we're insular bastards.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/11/2020 - 4:59pm
Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/12/2020 - 12:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:19am
he is citing behavior somewhat different from like, Portland:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:06pm
now this reminds me of Moscow 1991
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:41pm
Lukashenko v Lysistrata
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/women-belarus-take-protest...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:46pm
Tichanovskaya back in saddle
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/14/belarusian-opposition-cand...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 4:05pm