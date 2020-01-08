Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Rejecting the term “people of color” may be of little consequence, @etammykim writes, but rejecting the solidarity it implies can result in an inaccurate and unduly limiting world view. https://t.co/S0hQrZFy3C— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 29, 2020
Extensive--3 reporters on it.
The debate over whether to help struggling U.S. state and local governments overcome huge budget shortfalls has become one of the biggest political battles in the fight over another pandemic rescue package. https://t.co/vHe1OKQDnU— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Live Coronavirus updates, April 14
The manager of the Trump administration’s new virus database refuses Senate questioning, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
The private health care technology vendor that is helping to manage the Trump administration’s new coronavirus database has refused to answer questions from top Senate Democrats about its $10.2 million contract, saying it signed a nondisclosure agreement with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
The night before the shooting, #CannonHinnant's dad had dinner & drank a beer w/ suspect & neighbor, Darrius Sessoms
"[You] can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, & his blood is running down your arms"https://t.co/uAf4X5QZD1
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces 4 charges https://t.co/YjILDtW5JE— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 14, 2020
An interesting reminder that civil rights doesn't just have to do with minorities:
By David Propper & Isabel Keane @ Rockland/Westchester News, Aug. 14
The Trump administration has accelerated its purge of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in what critics warn is a further step towards turning Voice of America and other public broadcasters into propaganda outlets. .. a controversial former radio talk show host had been hired as a senior adviser to USAGM leadership. A CNN investigation found that Frank Wuco had a record of outrageous insults and groundless claims. He called President Barack Obama “a Kenyan” referred to the Democratic congressional leader Nancy Pelosi as a “Nazi”, and claimed former CIA director John Brennan had converted to Islam ....
The appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office said on Friday.
GAO, which is an independent watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his deputy Kenneth Cuccinelli are serving under an invalid order of succession under the Vacancies Reform Act.
this is good and interesting and somewhat exposing of many of the Obama ecosystem blindspots, even in understanding one's own party https://t.co/PcoobwX7c8 via @AlxThomp— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 14, 2020
If you are assaulted by a bad cop, no good cop is going to save you
MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
This is an editorial by the WSJ's editorial board published on Monday evening. It includes a 3:26 minute video produced by them labeled "Progressives to Cities: Drop Dead" and Wonder Land: The ruin of major liberal cities by progressive policies is a significant political event which describes progressives basically attacking a lifestyle that liberals hold dear after the peaceful protests faded. It can be viewed without subscription. (I don't follow Newt, his retweet of their editorial just happened to turn up when I searched for "Portland protests". I am not surprised as this topic is red meat for him.)
Oregon State Police said they were withdrawing protection from Portland’s federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutor’s decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there https://t.co/OXL4UAV8qm pic.twitter.com/BL3dOWLM1B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2020
Kyle Murphy was a senior analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Comments
Perhaps. For say 30 years Ive recognizes some people would be fine with a 55% Hispanic majority, but a white majority drives them wild. Ignoring Brazil held onto slaves til the 1880's, Chile wiped out Its indigenous peoples as celebrated by one of Its best known literary epics, and recent ethnic cleansing in Honduras and Guatemala Is well-documented.
I'm rather tired. Who are these Laotian fisherman around Galveston, Ethiopian cab drivers in Vegas, Iranian landlords in LA... Its a melting pot, for fucks sakes. The problem with the Black portion Is Its not melting enough. We dont need to highlight being Black so much as not-giving-a-shit. We know people will treat The Other like shit anywhere in the world - jíst boys being boys. But Blacks -especially darkskinned Blacks (plus Jews, of course) bring out the crazy. And at the same time we have entrenched Black non-advancement in both Sub-Saharan Africa and the US ( perhaps to a lesser extent in France and UK?) - how to move out of this stalemate? I mean, i'm a realist - women are still treated like shit, but still there's improvement of sorts. There's a gentrified advancement for some blacks, but ať the end of the day there's an oporession that oermeates, assumptions, a risk, a basic unfairness. That got highlights in May, but it's everpresent. If they can be treated as shittily as most others...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 9:13am
I'm rather tired
Now that is funny
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:27am
I just appreciate someone writing something on this topic that can easily elevate the thought processes and discussion to the level of your comment. Black vs. white style of writing about it, with no gray, that just exacerbates the problem.
Especially intriguing to me is her contention that there is a northeastern thing, rooted in history, that affects the whole national discussion and makes it inaccurate for the rest of the country.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:01pm
Yeah, history grows from the East was a nice line.and true, of course. Fór a while IT seemed the West would také over, but nope - the lens Is a Nor'Easterner.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 10:58pm
seeing lots of buzz about this changing the quality of the conversation:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 8:45pm
"Caste" drops on Tuesday. It will be interesting. South Africa dealt with some of its issues with a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Perhaps something similar is needed in the United States.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 11:59pm
fits in neither black nor white dominant narrative but a common enough story:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/01/2020 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 1:24am
I couldn't access this review but clearly from her tweet it's a rave to the max:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:06am
Check Ur email
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:22am
"We need to abolish race" by Inaya Folarin Iman:
I agree that her clarity in writing about topic is stellar! She has obviously thought long and hard and distilled an essence that is easy to read. For that reason, it's a good article to share.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 7:33pm
Was watching a Malcolm Gladwell talk Yesterday where He was noting his 4 identities: British, Canadian, New York and black Jamaican. Oddly enough, without the last he would give up so much - just another White dude, co-opting other cultures, it just working off privilege. Instead it's accepted he can be a culture Whisperer, parsing the vagaries of our societal faultlines, when Its probably his geekiness and sheer love of writing that really informs his success - he just keeps going, finds/digs up something else to write about.
Replacing one type of racist assumptions for another Is not progress. History Is full of civilizations that ran over each other. Alexander largely just overwrote Cyrus' empire with enhancements. The Romans bootstrapped via ripping off the Phoenicians' stomping grounds. Probably someone thought these new Greek and Roman ethnic types would be a great improvement over their precursors. Moscow grabbed hold of the successful Viking/Rus trade routes via Novgorod to the Black Ses (plus were tapped by the Mongols to be their local chosen Mafia bagmen and controllers). The Celt privileged got moved out of Central Europe into Galicia and the Isles. Lather, rinse, repeat.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:17pm
You're talking ethnicity, though. Now here's a gal/guy who's really down with those skin color categories, just ain't going to let those go as much as Inaya and friends try to convince otherwise:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:29pm
Very discerning - must be one of those Jung Turks Ive been hearing about
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:34pm
By Michael Powell about Adolph Reed: The cancellation of a speech reflects an intense debate on the left: Is racism the primary problem in America today, or the outgrowth of a system that oppresses all poor people?
Beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:07pm