Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to confirm that he opposes Democrats’ proposed funding for mail-in balloting and the U.S. Postal Service in order to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail.
“Now they need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”
Comments
What's in it for Trump? Why should he keep the failing fake ballots unfair losing Post Office in business?
by NCD on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:00pm
He is doing this in public
Jared is meeting with Kanye to siphon off votes from Biden
They elected aQAnon supporter
Everything is normal.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:22pm
Exactly, MAGA = fix what's not working for princess Trump. Much more petty of a tyrant than most 2-year-old petty tyrants. To the point where I seriously wonder whether he realizes that no mail voting benefits him electorally. That rather, he just hates the USPS, hating it is one of his favorite things.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:30pm
Impeach him again. Who's going to support not letting people vote?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:31pm
That said, it's very clear that somebody plotted this (maybe DeJoy himself, i.e., get the job through schmoozing Trump's vanities and then nuke the system)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:37pm
November 24, 1936 –...The Führer must be followed blindly, blindly! They do not need to explain anything at all, since they are accountable to no one.
Language of the Third Reich
by NCD on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 3:08pm
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 6:56pm
That is my response. Voting is turning into a protest movement.
by moat on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 8:43pm
USPS says Pennsylvania mail ballots may not be delivered on time, and state warns of ‘overwhelming’ risk to voters
https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/pennsylvania-mail-voting-deadlines-post-office-lawsuit-20200813.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:42pm
Why is Maryland’s governor making mail-in voting harder in November?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/maryland-is-taking-unnecessary-risks-in-its-plan-for-the-november-election/2020/07/12/4c042baa-c2ee-11ea-b4f6-cb39cd8940fb_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 9:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:20am
The U.S. Postal Service has warned at least two states — Washington and the battleground state of Pennsylvania — that some mail-in ballots are at risk of not being delivered on time to be counted in the November general election because the states’ deadlines are too tight for its “delivery standards.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/usps-mail-in-ballots-pennsylvania-washington_n_5f360040c5b65bbd8c8aceb3
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 6:57am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:48pm
Plouffe obviously working talking points in coordination with Obama:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:50pm
Schumer tweeted on topic few minutes ago:
Clearly there's a campaign going on and Obama is in on it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:01pm
Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/md-politics/usps-states-delayed-mail-in-ballots/2020/08/14/64bf3c3c-dcc7-11ea-8051-d5f887d73381_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-high_uspsstates-230pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory-ans
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 2:41pm
Important, it's not hard to thwart the machinations of the Trump campaign if you are in residence near your voting district sometime between now and the election:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:26pm
There are exceptions like Tennessee
Can I hand deliver my ballot to the election office?
No. You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.).
https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 3:50pm
Exclusive:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 5:15pm