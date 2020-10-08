    Trump and the Evangelicals

    By rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/10/2020 - 2:24pm |

    NYT article on why Trump captures the Evangelical vote.

    Non-Evangelicals don't understand Evangelicals 

    Evangelicals don't understand non-Evangelicals 

    Evangelicals will do anything to say in power

    Non-Evangelicals are trying to engage in a "fair" fight

    Evangelicals did not support Mr. Trump in spite of who he is. They supported him because of who he is, and because of who they are. He is their protector, the bully who is on their side, the one who offered safety amid their fears that their country as they know it, and their place in it, is changing, and changing quickly. White straight married couples with children who go to church regularly are no longer the American mainstream. An entire way of life, one in which their values were dominant, could be headed for extinction. And Mr. Trump offered to restore them to power, as though they have not been in power all along.


    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/09/us/evangelicals-trump-christianity.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

    He Is Risen!!?!

    Who say there are no second Acts in politics (where all the mumbo jumbo talking in tongues takes place), or even 1st Acts:

    2 until the day he was taken up to heaven, after giving instructions through the Holy Spirit to the apostles he had chosen. 

    3 After his suffering, he presented himself to them and gave many convincing proofs that he was alive.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 8:03am

    Plagues of rodents

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/13/plagues-of-field-mice-deci...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 10:00am

    That's truly awful. Plagues like that are the stuff of horror movies. If I was a farmer there, I would just give up all hope. Not like a pandemic that targets everyone, it seems like the Book of Job and that God is angry with them.

    That said, the evangelicals in the NYTimes article, they did not seem the wacko apocalyptic type. They didn't mention being excited about the world ending. They were just another tribe trying  to maintain tribalism and the key in their attraction to Trump is victimhood complex. He is their bully who will fight back against all the bullying and the danger of extinction of their group. Their complaints about being a persecuted minority sounded sooo familiar.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 1:10pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:54am

    If Pew is going to break out a Christian category for Hispanic Catholics, they really should have one for Hispanic Protestants, too. Pentecostals have successfully evangelized Latin and Hispanic America enough to alarm the Vatican. Surely, that warrants Pew's attention. :)

    Also, why no Asian Christian category or any Asian category? Pentecostals have also been fairly successful with East Asians. Enough to face some restrictions from China anyway. 

     


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 6:18pm

    I'm confused with Asian Pentecostals - how do we know if they're speaking in tongues when theyre already speaking funny languages? ( I'm going to have to create a proper method by which i ban/warn myself for offensive speech... but until then, i'm lord of the board!!!)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 11:42pm

    Hmmmm.

    Okey dokey. 


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:27am

    couldn't agree more, Emma. Pew teams are slipping. Now that I think on it, they may have been some of the first to note the phenomenon of Hispanic Catholics switching to evangelical Protestantism back when the trend started?


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:30am

    Don't you think it would be interesting if they included The Force as belief category.

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 10:02am

    a reminder, too about the Korean Christian church movement allover the place, allover the world, really.

    (Comes to mind a really wacko one was controversially responsible for a big super spreading event in Seoul a few months back?)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 9:33am

