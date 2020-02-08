Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This shit is hilarious-— concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.
parent tweet after the jump
Oh, that is a shame.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?
I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3
Events start at 9 am, and the account to watch is Ford Fischer https://t.co/u8GZY8bLTf— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 15, 2020
An inland hurricane tore through Iowa. You probably didn’t hear about it. - Cached Washington Post: On Monday, Iowa was leveled by what amounted to a level-two hurricane. But you wouldn’t know that from reading, listening to or watching the news. While the storm did garner some coverage, mostly via wire stories, its impact remains underreported days later. The dispatches, focused on crop damage and electrical outages, have been shouted down by the coverage of the veepstakes and the fate of college football.
As rural Wisconsin’s fortunes have declined, its political importance has grown.
“If a candidate can make inroads in rural Wisconsin, they will definitely win,” Governor Tony Evers says, as the 2020 Presidential election approaches.— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 14, 2020
https://t.co/tYRUMp8McG
Extensive--3 reporters on it.
The debate over whether to help struggling U.S. state and local governments overcome huge budget shortfalls has become one of the biggest political battles in the fight over another pandemic rescue package. https://t.co/vHe1OKQDnU— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 14, 2020
@ NYTimes.com/Live Coronavirus updates, April 14
The manager of the Trump administration’s new virus database refuses Senate questioning, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
The private health care technology vendor that is helping to manage the Trump administration’s new coronavirus database has refused to answer questions from top Senate Democrats about its $10.2 million contract, saying it signed a nondisclosure agreement with the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
By Don Thompson @ A.P., 35 min. ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
The night before the shooting, #CannonHinnant's dad had dinner & drank a beer w/ suspect & neighbor, Darrius Sessoms
"[You] can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, & his blood is running down your arms"https://t.co/uAf4X5QZD1
Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels turns himself in, faces 4 charges https://t.co/YjILDtW5JE— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 14, 2020
An interesting reminder that civil rights doesn't just have to do with minorities:
By David Propper & Isabel Keane @ Rockland/Westchester News, Aug. 14
The Trump administration has accelerated its purge of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in what critics warn is a further step towards turning Voice of America and other public broadcasters into propaganda outlets. .. a controversial former radio talk show host had been hired as a senior adviser to USAGM leadership. A CNN investigation found that Frank Wuco had a record of outrageous insults and groundless claims. He called President Barack Obama “a Kenyan” referred to the Democratic congressional leader Nancy Pelosi as a “Nazi”, and claimed former CIA director John Brennan had converted to Islam ....
The appointments of the top two officials at the Department of Homeland Security violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office said on Friday.
GAO, which is an independent watchdog agency that reports to Congress, said that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and his deputy Kenneth Cuccinelli are serving under an invalid order of succession under the Vacancies Reform Act.
this is good and interesting and somewhat exposing of many of the Obama ecosystem blindspots, even in understanding one's own party https://t.co/PcoobwX7c8 via @AlxThomp— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 14, 2020
If you are assaulted by a bad cop, no good cop is going to save you
MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released body-camera video from a third officer involved in George Floyd’s arrest captures for the first time the growing horror of onlookers who repeatedly pleaded with the officers to get off Floyd.
Michael Cohen has released the cover and a 3,700-word foreword from his upcoming tell-all book, "Disloyal."https://t.co/ngYtc1nNsI— Axios (@axios) August 13, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm
So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.
Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm
He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.
I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.
All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)
It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.
On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.
That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted. But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.
I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm
Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!
In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm
Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm
Where's our 2016 voter today?
Priorities were elsewhere - have they returned?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm
Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?
They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm
Devin got an oppo package
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm
A cartoon view of what Republican voters want:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:40pm
DevinCow had no farm - ee ay ee ay oh
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/devin-nunes-cant-sue-esquire-over-report...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:58pm
Ah, DevinCow, Trump Cult Wannabe Consigliere.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:22pm
Description of the fans/cult that I find useful:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:18am
And why Russia, guys? Elephant in room
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:26am
CNN calls out Trump lies
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/08/11/trump-coronavirus-mai...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 4:29am
There is definitely something to this:
But I think it defines how some of them went into politics to be a celebrity at it. Those who did that always do culture wars and always did them, but they have seen Trump is a intuitive master at exactly that (maybe, like Rubio they learned that the hard way by being a target) and that is why they defend him, they are the ones that defend him most strongly. Because he has the technique down, a celeb going way back doing it.
Others that went into politics for other reasons either keep their head down or get pissed or got pissed and quit the party.
Depends on what you define as normal. Was John McCain or is Romney or Ben Sasse a "normal" Republican? After all, the first two ran for president representing the Republican party.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 12:53pm