    Feeds Trump's meme about protecting suburbanites

    By artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 12:50am |

    This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:

    I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm

    Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.

    He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also  on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications. 


    by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm

    Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am

    The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:

    A Queens man wanted for allegedly torching a cop car had spray-painted “TOO LATE!” on his wall to taunt the feds — but he didn’t flee fast enough and FBI agents nabbed him anyway, Brooklyn prosecutors said.https://t.co/Z1srualifS

    — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 15, 2020

    You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)

    I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am

    another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am

    Chicago this evening:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm

    Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm

    It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm

