Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez— Stephanie Olarte (@solarte287) August 16, 2020
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
Also, fewer blacks than whites want to shrink police. From Minnesota Public Radio News, Aug. 15.
https://t.co/nJ2fsVTiNw pic.twitter.com/ssOcdHDcQ5— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 15, 2020
Events start at 9 am, and the account to watch is Ford Fischer https://t.co/u8GZY8bLTf— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) August 15, 2020
Comments
I am seeing a lot of Texans and Beto-heads complaining too:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:15pm
Didnt we neglect Hispanics last presidential election?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:28pm