Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
Also, fewer blacks than whites want to shrink police. From Minnesota Public Radio News, Aug. 15.
https://t.co/nJ2fsVTiNw pic.twitter.com/ssOcdHDcQ5— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 15, 2020
Comments
Looks like he directly aimed the bottle rocket at the window curtains.
NYTimes has become so mealy-mouthed woke, it is practically unreadable.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:55pm
From the article
Seems very readable
And
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 9:04pm
Emma just wanted to confirm you are not imagining things that the NYTimes has become unbelievably "woke" in editorial practice. It really did seem to happen all of a sudden, the last month or so. (The publication of The 1619 Project was like a warning that they might go in that direction but it didn't happen right away with that.) So many I follow on Twitter and in real life are seeing the same thing. It's so bad that it colors what's one thinks of what is happening in the country as a whole, and there actually might be a danger in that in misreading things. The rapid nature of the change has been creepy.
That said, I don't see it that much in their local coverage yet. What all of us do see there: they are dropping a lot of local coverage! Cut it to the bone, have even eliminated a separate section in print called "New York". Not doing enough stories to fill a separate section...
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:47pm
The complaint focused on the fireworks story. The story seemed to provide details about the incident.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:55pm
I'm not interested in discussing that. I see little value in deconstructing the coverage of a small local story.
Actually, I posted the story because there are conspiracy theories out there about al the fireworks being a government plot and I know for a fact that in NYC, it's all just stoopid local people allover the place playing with fireworks, and this was just one example.
Here I simply wanted to acknowledge to Emma on the bigger picture about the NYTimes that she was mentioning as a side issue. Which I see as a real problem.
And I'll say right now I don't care to get into it with you on topic, that would be a waste of time.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 5:17pm
Emma I thought of us agreeing that NYTimes has become excessively woke, when just now I saw this interchange on Twitter (in response to Michael Kimmelman announcing a new NYT project)-- had to laugh that it's still all in the eye of the beholder:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:20pm
L.A. tonite, unfucking believable:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 2:34am
A Black-Market Fireworks Dealer Explains This Year’s Boom
He’s skeptical about the conspiracy theories; his customers are post-lockdown revellers, looking to blow off steam.
by Anna Boots @ NewYorker.com, June 29
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:32am
Sad that Murder Hornets didnt get invited to this years fest. How quickly we forget.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 5:38am
From "East Oakland" trending on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:43am
from late June:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:20pm