We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
God I hate these kinds of articles. I see nothing in the story to indicate the color of the people had anything to do with the experience. What does this black person think, that white people are endlessly polite to other white people? I'm sure many white people walking down the street have been treated "rudely" by a white person washing their car.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:10pm
Is a curved street to get around that Lexus (Brand shaming) take so long? I'm visualizing Gándhí, the 2 lines of refugees near Amritsar passing each other And starting to throw rocks. Suburban flareups...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:23pm
Me, I'm bound and determined to stay alive long enough to see all the surprised faces when those who feel they don't have "privilege" find out what a wonderful privilege having supposed privilege is .
Integration is fundamental. Tribalization and ghettoization breeds conspiracy about the other. (Jews, for one notorious example for millenia.) Truth is plenty of humans get treated like shit every day by other humans, and a few just have lucky stars.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:27pm