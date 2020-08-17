Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Comments
Makes me wonder what Bob Woodward's book "Rage" when is going to be like (comes out Sept. 15). He had numerous interviews with Trump and lots of other access for the book.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 5:12pm
For us news junkies, the above is basically more of what we already know. But this new bit recorded by Daniel Dale is SHOCKING even for Drumpf:
Shut yer yap if you don't know for sure.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 6:48pm
Oh, speak freely - piss off the military
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:06pm
CNN:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:45pm
Miles Taylor in a Republican Voters Against Trump video:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:49pm