Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this
Debbie Wasserman is one of the most corrupt people in the world— Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat (@SocialistMMA) August 16, 2020
She's a Nancy Pelosi Democrat
#DebbieMustGo
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
And this
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm
Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)
Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news
Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm
It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am
The thread goes on and on...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm
Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:
and let's not forget
Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay
And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm
Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am
Judging partly from the Biden campaign so far and the speakers list (including Kasich) from the convention, the addition of Harris as V.P., and the majority of the populace's hatred of Trump's divisive tactics. I predict that the my- way-or-the-highway passionate it's-a-new-partisan paradigm lefties will be dissed and the convention meme overall will be this proven-over-decades winner, E Pluribus Unum:
Barack Obama 2004 convention keynote speech
Bill Clinton acceptance speech 1992
Come to think of it, George W. stole the meme for his own campaign after he saw his father lose to Bill Clinton. I.E. "I'm a uniter, not a divider."
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52am
Hah:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:08pm