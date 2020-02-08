Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This shit is hilarious-— concretejungle (@NYCjungle2016) July 26, 2020
.. the Trump cartel is refusing to let the RNC provide any real money for House Republican reelection campaigns, even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is begging for money.
parent tweet after the jump
Oh, that is a shame.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 26, 2020
I mean, what could happen if someone tossed a boat anchor to some of their drowning candidates?
I mean, just pour encourager les autres?
I wonder.https://t.co/VuAMnLLkb3
Bloomberg put 3 reporters on this political horse race story, the kind that they don't spend much energy on that often. I imagine cause it's of extra import this time for businesses to guess what policies Dems are gonna be for and agin?
Although Elizabeth Warren was one of BIden's finalists for VP, Bernie Sanders preferred Kamala Harris, Bloomberg reports. Guess she shouldn't have backstabbed him at the pivotal moment... https://t.co/mSq9GniVkh— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 17, 2020
We were both on the sidewalk. I motioned to ask whether she’d take a few steps back into her driveway so I could pass while preserving social distance. My alternative was to step into traffic on a curved street. She rolled her eyes, sighed, and walked wearily into her driveway, making a little room. what I experienced was a white person being ticked off by my black presence in front of her house, and exercising her privilege to make her annoyance known
By Miles Taylor who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as chief of staff. Describes Trump as a petty tyrant to a T, like a child king with a partisan agenda item thrown in here and there. Further his recounting of border crisis makes it pretty clear that it was Trump and not someone else who thought it more than okay to continue separate families and Kirstjen Nielsen suffered his wrath when she refused.
Yes, @JulianCastro so many of us are feeling the same! It is absolutely disgusting that the @DNC 'forgot' the importance of the Latino vote. Disappointing and discouraging! @TomPerez
you just keep on digging a hole. #DNC2020 #DNCconventionhttps://t.co/9CFp61b84Z
This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a Georgia college student can sue the officials at his school for violating his First Amendment rights when they enforced a particularly severe version of the school speech codes. https://t.co/3MCBkSoffX— PEN America (@PENamerica) August 17, 2020
You know it's really good news if even The Times is sounding a positive note https://t.co/LtoXgv06CV— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 17, 2020
Caption to the photo: The Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn was hit hard by the coronavirus, reaching thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths by April.
Wiegel knows the state more than well.
A smart guide to the political geography of Wisconsin by @daveweigel https://t.co/G8PxVR12c2— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 17, 2020
Curios to see how those god and guns people react. It’s going to be interesting.— RETIRED MASTER CHIEF (@CMCRET) August 8, 2020
Black Americans Now Account For The Highest Increase In Gun Sales https://t.co/K3BYT7UFS8
61% of Americans say the U.S. response to coronavirus has been unsuccessful.https://t.co/YO4ApgZKrh— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 16, 2020
The Qanon conspiracy theory has been traced back to three people. Pushing the theory on to bigger platforms proved to be the key to Qanon’s spread — and the originators’ financial gain. https://t.co/0nB6dRvyTW— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 16, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, Aug. 15
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday charged a Georgia State Patrol Trooper with felony murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of a 60-year-old Black motorist he shot and killed earlier this month, the Alabama Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported Saturday.
Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Donald Trump carried by about 20 points in 2016.
By Reid J. Epstein from Mt. Lebanon, PA @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 16
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — When Joseph R. Biden Jr. came to the Pittsburgh suburbs in 2018 to stump for Conor Lamb’s long shot special election campaign, he made a pitch directly to the sort of blue-collar union workers who had abandoned the Democratic Party when Hillary Clinton was on the ballot.
A phenomenal piece of reporting and writing from @Olivianuzzi https://t.co/TBF9DWL6bg— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 16, 2020
A bald eagle took down a government drone in Michigan, state officials say, "tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan." https://t.co/lOAiqKIlm7— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 14, 2020
out-of-work parents and convicted felons. But none have obvious ties to Englewood
from @MidnoirCowboy, the undisputed king of bond court coverage: Despite the looting's alleged link to Englewood shooting, none of the defendants in court charged with looting cases have Englewood addresses, and the shooting was never mentioned in court https://t.co/KN6EuL1EsT
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:52pm
Trump scandals in 1 tweet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 3:53pm
yes, a reminder that John McCain continues to roll in grave. On that same front, ran across this Jennifer Rubin column from five days ago How to avoid a repeat of 2016 and the Ukraine extortion plot
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 5:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/02/2020 - 9:14am
Mr. Painter and the Reagan Foundation chimes in:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/26/2020 - 8:52pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 4:45pm
Neato.
Another thing--reminds me of how much his vocal delivery has changed. He used to be so confident and relaxed (the more to fool us New Yorkers that as obnoxious as his acts might be, he seemed to have it all together.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 8:32pm
So now Trump is a Democrat? Of course, no Republican could be so irresponsible. History begins the rewrite.
Sasse: "Democrats have done everything they can to ensure Trump could get away with it."
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:02pm
He's a Stable Genuis, doesn't need a party.
I just heard him explain to a reporter at his press conference how China is not just going to sell TicToc to Microsoft and other American companies, they are also going to pay the U.S. a commission on the sale directly into the Treasury.
All these foreign companies, they are like renting the U.S., and they got to pay something for that. He explained how it's only him that thinks like that, nobody else does this, nobody else thinks about it. (Like Trump wine, Trump hotels, Trump ties. I think he thinks he invented licensing of products?)
It's the Trump Party is what it is. Comes to mind it is where Ivanka has made most of the money she makes herself, licensing.There's not a lot of members of the Trump party, but they work on behalf of Making America Great Again. And of course, along those lines, you all know how Mexico paid for the wall.
On the libertarian and Federalism front, I heard him talk about how he's going to help cities struggling with crime. He didn't say how exactly, but he said Chicago is open to help. He talked about ICE getting criminal gangs out of Chicago. They bring in guns and drugs. And he's open to helping New York. But he said he won't help mismanaged cities with money, they gotta clean up their act on that front.
That he wants to help Americans not get evicted. He doesn't want to see anyone evicted. But the delay is that Nancy Pelosi and the Dems are holding the relief bill up by demanding money to help cities that are struggling not because of coronavirus, but because of mismanagement.
I learned all that about the Trump Party platform in just a few minutes of listening!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 6:30pm
Nobody loves the DACA youth more than Trump! They're great kids!
In two weeks he will sign a great healthcare program, better than Obama, because he loves the ones with pre-existing conditions. Loves the troops, but could care less if Putin has some knocked off.
by NCD on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 7:13pm
Dang I missed that part. It's a complex platform, changing all the time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 8:53pm
Where's our 2016 voter today?
Priorities were elsewhere - have they returned?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/28/2020 - 9:34pm
Question of the day: Real libertarian state's rights Republicans or a fake ones for cult club reasons?
They are lucky Janet Reno is no longer still alive, she'd come and wrassle them over Waco, the Gonzales boy and the like.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/29/2020 - 10:49pm
Devin got an oppo package
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/03/2020 - 4:29pm
A cartoon view of what Republican voters want:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 5:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/04/2020 - 11:40pm
DevinCow had no farm - ee ay ee ay oh
https://lawandcrime.com/lawsuit/devin-nunes-cant-sue-esquire-over-report...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 8:58pm
Ah, DevinCow, Trump Cult Wannabe Consigliere.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:22pm
Description of the fans/cult that I find useful:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:18am
And why Russia, guys? Elephant in room
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:26am
CNN calls out Trump lies
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/08/11/trump-coronavirus-mai...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/13/2020 - 4:29am
There is definitely something to this:
But I think it defines how some of them went into politics to be a celebrity at it. Those who did that always do culture wars and always did them, but they have seen Trump is a intuitive master at exactly that (maybe, like Rubio they learned that the hard way by being a target) and that is why they defend him, they are the ones that defend him most strongly. Because he has the technique down, a celeb going way back doing it.
Others that went into politics for other reasons either keep their head down or get pissed or got pissed and quit the party.
Depends on what you define as normal. Was John McCain or is Romney or Ben Sasse a "normal" Republican? After all, the first two ran for president representing the Republican party.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 12:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:47pm